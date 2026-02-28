Trade targets: Samuel Montembeault is on Frank Seravalli’s list

Samuel Montembeault, as we know, is not having an easy season. Despite his 10-8-3 record, the Quebec native has a 3.37 goals-against average and a save percentage of .874. And on Thursday night, he struggled again against the Islanders. Unsurprisingly, Jakub Dobes will be in net tonight.

It feels like Monty's confidence is shaken right now. And with the Habs in a good position to make the playoffs, there's a lot of talk about the club going after Jordan Binnington or Sergei Bobrovsky to solidify its position in net.

But in such a scenario, one might wonder what that would mean for Montembeault. However, in his article today for Hockey 24/7, Frank Seravalli discussed his 50 trade targets across the NHL. And when we look at the list, we find an interesting name at number 48: Samuel Montembeault. In Seravalli's view, he could very well be on the move by Friday.

#Canucks Tyler Myers appears to be warming up to a move. Can Vancouver and #TexasHockey make a deal? #FlyTogether also in the mix. New Top 50 Trade Targets board:https://t.co/QZqrVihzJp — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 28, 2026

It should be noted that Stuart Skinner (6th) is the only goalie ranked higher than Montembeault on the list. The only other goalie on the list, Jesper Wallstedt, is ranked 50th.

Of course, just because a name is on the list doesn't mean he'll definitely be traded. But if Seravalli, who bases his list on a player's caliber and the likelihood of him being traded, puts Montembeault on it, it's because he's likely to leave. Is he on the market right now? Is the Habs shopping him? These are questions that need to be asked.

It should be noted that in addition to Montembeault, another Canadiens player is on the list, with Patrik Laine ranked 39th. But we can all agree that this won't surprise anyone.

Remember that after tonight's game, the Habs will have only one game left before the trade deadline. And we can assume that if Dobes plays well tonight, he'll be in net on Tuesday night against the Sharks.

So there is a world in which Montembeault made his last start in a CH uniform. To be continued, then.

