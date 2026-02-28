Top 4: Sabres win controversial game against Panthers

There were four games last night in the National Hockey League, as we entered the first weekend back after the Olympic break.

And despite the small number of games, there was plenty of action to remember from last night.

Here are the highlights from the night.

1. Daniil Tarasov strongly criticizes the referees' performance

The Buffalo Sabres visited the Florida Panthers in an extremely important Atlantic Division game.

The Panthers are trying to climb the standings, while the Sabres want to maintain their excellent pace.

In the end, we were treated to a close game won 3-2 in regulation by the Sabres, but what really caught our attention was ANOTHER controversy related to the referees' work.

On the Sabres' second goal, Paul Maurice challenged for interference with the goalie, but the referees ultimately allowed the goal.

Let's just say the Panthers coach was furious.

Paul Maurice was in DISBELIEF after his challenge for goalie interference didn't overturn the Sabres' go-ahead goal pic.twitter.com/3UcdxQgUjr — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) February 28, 2026

The contact was really light, and it's pretty hard to make a clear judgment, but the fact remains that in the end, that goal ultimately made the difference in this game.

And after the game, Florida goalie Daniil Tarasov didn't hold back in criticizing the referees, but especially in criticizing Toronto, which makes the decisions that are appealed.

“They made the call based on Toronto. I don't know what these guys are smoking there. Or they're disappointed yesterday (Toronto) lost. It's hard to say.” Daniil Tarasov didn't hold back on the pivotal goalie interference challenge in Sabres-Panthers https://t.co/dQ2BwcwoCB — Matthew Fairburn (@MatthewFairburn) February 28, 2026

In short, Tarasov had a lot to say, even stating that Toronto should be angry at the Panthers for beating the Leafs the day before.

In the end, the Sabres moved back into second place in the Atlantic Division, ahead of the Montreal Canadiens and the Detroit Red Wings.

2. Three points for Pierre-Luc Dubois

The Quebec native is finally back after missing three months of action due to injury. He played one game before the Olympic break, and now he's on a mission to help the Washington Capitals make a playoff run.

And last night, Dubois did everything he could to show his team that he was indeed back and that he was going to be a big help.

He scored two goals in quick succession and added an assist in the Capitals' 3-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights.

In short, the Quebec native seems to have recovered well from his injury.

3. Ryan Poehling scores a strange but beautiful goal

The Anaheim Ducks won their fourth straight game last night, beating the Winnipeg Jets 5-4.

And in the victory, a certain former Montreal Canadiens player, Ryan Poehling, scored his sixth goal of the season in a strange way.

He made a nice rush and finished it off, but even though it was a beautiful goal, it was a strange sequence in which Poehling lost the puck but still managed to get past the Jets' defensemen.

RYAN POEHLING SPLITS THE DEFENSE AND SCORES THE GO-AHEAD GOAL FOR THE DUCKS FIRST LEAD OF THE GAME pic.twitter.com/Eu15FMtEX2 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 28, 2026

In short, I'll let you judge for yourself how you'd rate this goal out of 10.

4. First goal for Logan Cooley since his return

Here's another player who missed a lot of action due to injury and is now back after the Olympic break.

After recording an assist in his first game back on Wednesday, Logan Cooley scored his first goal last night in the Utah Mammoth's 5-2 win over the Minnesota Wild.

Two points in two games so far in Logan Cooley's return! pic.twitter.com/v4aN7yLH70 — NHL Fantasy (@NHLFantasy) February 28, 2026

It's his 15th of the season and his 25th point in 31 games.

Overtime

– Gavin McKenna is on fire.

Gavin McKenna's last 6 games: 3G, 12A, 15PTS, 43SOG And a pretty nice shootout winner tonight. pic.twitter.com/bDBskSCiNn — Cam Robinson (@Hockey_Robinson) February 28, 2026

