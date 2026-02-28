The price to acquire A.J. Brown is negligible.

The New England Patriots recently evaluated the possibility of acquiring Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, but discussions appear to have stalled over financial expectations deemed too high, according to Andrew Callahan of The Washington Post. A.J. Brown, but discussions appear to have stalled over financial expectations deemed too high, according to Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald. A complex trade to strengthen the offense

The price demanded by the Philadelphia Eagles would exceed what the Seattle Seahawks paid for DK Metcalf last season, according to sources. As a reminder, the Seahawks sent second- and seventh-round picks to Pittsburgh in exchange for Metcalf and a sixth-round pick. In Brown's case, the Eagles are reportedly seeking a return greater than that type of package, making any potential trade complex.

The future of A.J. Brown with the Philadelphia Eagles remains uncertain. Coach Nick Sirianni recently indicated that he could not guarantee the star receiver's presence for the 2026 season. However, general manager Howie Roseman clarified the following day that Brown remains a central part of the plans of new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion.

The New England Patriots appear to be a possible destination for Brown in the event of a trade, in part thanks to his relationship with head coach Mike Vrabel, who drafted and coached him at the Tennessee Titans from 2019 to 2021. In addition, New England is actively seeking a top receiver to support quarterback Drake Maye, which increases the interest in Brown.

However, a trade before June 1 would require the Philadelphia Eagles to absorb a $43.8 million dead cap hit, although the deal could save the franchise more than $100 million over several years, according to Over The Cap.

If negotiations continue, they are likely to be delicate, between the valuation of the price and the salary impact. Fans of the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles will therefore be closely following this issue in the coming weeks, which could reshape the offensive dynamics of several NFL teams for the 2026 season.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.