The Falcons fire this coach

The Atlanta Falcons announced Friday the dismissal of LaTroy Lewis, assistant defensive line coach, just hours after he was named a suspect in an investigation into sexual assault.>LaTroy Lewis, assistant defensive line coach, just hours after he was named as a suspect in an investigation into sexual assault.

This decision comes after allegations surfaced on social media, which the team quickly said it was looking into.

A case dating back to the University of Michigan

The allegations relate to a period when Lewis was working as a graduate assistant at the University of Michigan in 2022, before being promoted to assistant defensive line coach for the next two seasons. According to Ann Arbor police, the events allegedly took place on December 5, 2024. The investigation is currently active and ongoing.

The complainant's attorney, Karen Truszkowski, said her client filed an incident report and requested a protective order against Lewis. The two parties reportedly met through a dating app in July 2024. The complainant claims that Lewis' behavior became aggressive through text messages and phone calls, and that he raped her when they met in Ann Arbor in December 2024.

Neighbors alerted police in Milford, Michigan, the following month after hearing loud voices. Authorities confirmed that the altercation was not physical, according to initial statements. The complainant did not disclose the physical abuse at that time out of fear and discretion.

Lewis, 32, originally from Akron, Ohio, was a star linebacker at Tennessee and played two games with the Texans. data-end=”1906″>star linebacker at Tennessee and played in two games with the Houston Texans in 2017. He had just finished the 2025 season as defensive line coach at Toledo before being hired by the Falcons earlier this month.>The University of Michigan's recent past, marked by the dismissal of Sherrone Moore for an inappropriate relationship with a staff member, was also mentioned, highlighting ongoing investigations into the culture of their athletic department.

This ongoing case is drawing significant attention to the NFL and college teams, reminding us of the importance of vigilance and transparency in the sports world.

