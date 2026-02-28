The Cowboys owner is all in

The owner of the Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones, has announced that he is prepared to open his wallet wide during the upcoming 2026 NFL free agency period.

During the NFL Scouting Combine, Jones told the media, according to ESPN and Todd Archer:

“I bet we're going to spend more money in free agency than we ever have.”

An offensive strategy to strengthen the defense

Historically, the Dallas Cowboys have not been among the biggest spenders in free agency, but the organization is already preparing to make moves.

The club plans to free up $66 million in salary cap space by restructuring the contracts of Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Tyler Smith. Jones explained that this move involves gambling on the future, stating:

“The only way to push further is for me to borrow some of my future.”

The 83-year-old owner said much of that investment would go toward defensive reinforcement, particularly to improve performance on third downs.

“I want to do everything we can to stop the opponent and win more third downs than last year,” he said, noting that this is probably where the budget will explode.

At the same time, the Dallas Cowboys have already secured some important pieces of their team, re-signing running back Javonte Williams for three years and $24 million, as well as placing the franchise tag on wide receiver George Pickens. These moves are aimed at turning things around after a disappointing 2025 season, which ended with a 7-9-1 record, and bringing the team closer to its first Super Bowl since 1995.

Jones makes no secret of his ambition:

“I can't just win one Super Bowl and then what? I have more time on my clock than that in my head… I see an opportunity to build a team and be close to the top to win another one.”

With these ambitious plans, the Dallas Cowboys are showing that they are willing to do whatever it takes to become a dominant team in the 2026 NFL, combining strategic investments and key signings to get back in the race at the highest level.

