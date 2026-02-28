The Canadiens are considering building a new training center.

Credit: David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It has been just over 17 years since the CN Sports Complex (formerly Bell Sports Complex) opened its doors in Brossard. This is where the Canadiens hold most of their training sessions.

They are occasionally at the Bell Centre (often on team photo days) and, of course, they are often on the road.

That said, it's important to remember that the complex does not belong to the CH. The club rents the facility, which means it's becoming increasingly expensive.

And according to Jeremy Filosa, who discussed all this on Tony Marinaro's Sick Podcast, the club is seriously considering building a new training center that it would own.

And there are quite a few reasons for this.

According to Filosa, the increase in the number of employees in recent years has led to people getting in each other's way in Brossard. And even though the players like the facilities, they would like them to be closer to downtown.

What we understand is that it would be in everyone's best interest to build a new one that is larger and closer to downtown.

It should be noted that in recent days, we learned that Geoff Molson has refinanced the Bell Centre. This suggests the possibility of renovations taking place somewhere in the facility.

But in reality, it could also help finance a potential new training complex. And one wonders whether, if this complex is built, it will mean that training sessions will no longer be open to the public, but only to members of the media.


