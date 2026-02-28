The Alouettes release a quarterback

The Montreal Alouettes announced an important decision regarding their roster: quarterback James Morgan has been released from his contract after two seasons with the team. This decision marks the end of Morgan's tenure with the Alouettes, who have been looking to rebuild their roster for the upcoming season.new-england-patriots-dream-of-explosive-duo-with-stefon-diggs-and-a-j-brown/”>This decision marks the end of a chapter for both the player and the organization, which thanks Morgan for his commitment and hard work on the field.

A career marked by resilience

Arriving with high hopes, James Morgan stood out for his determination and ability to rise to the challenges of the quarterback position. Over the past two seasons, he has contributed to the Alouettes' offensive rotation, bringing stability and experience to a key position. His time in Montreal also gave him the opportunity to work with experienced coaches and develop his vision of the game, which will have a lasting impact on his career.

The organization emphasized the importance of his work and professional attitude throughout his time with the team. In an official statement, the Alouettes expressed their gratitude:

“James, thank you for everything you have done over the past two seasons. We wish you all the best for the future! ”.

This gesture is a testament to the team's appreciation for a player who gave his all despite the challenges of a demanding position in the Canadian Football League (CFL).

This decision is also part of the team's strategic adjustments as it approaches the upcoming season. The Alouettes are looking to strengthen their lineup, explore new options, and maximize their competitiveness for the upcoming schedule. Morgan's departure opens the door to new possibilities at the quarterback position and could allow the team to diversify its offensive options. For James Morgan, this release represents a new beginning. With his experience and talent, several CFL teams could be interested in him in the coming weeks. Fans, meanwhile, will remember his contribution and professionalism during his time with the Montreal Alouettes.

