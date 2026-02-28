MLB in brief: Starling Marte in Kansas City | Shohei Ohtani is happy

Starling Marte in Kansas City

This is a Major League contract.

The Royals have agreed to a deal with Starling Marte, per @Feinsand pic.twitter.com/Da0hzaOLo7 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) February 28, 2026

Jose Berrios is improving

He pitched four solid innings with good velocity today.

José Berríos pitched 4.0 scoreless innings vs. Yankees in Tampa today. Velo was back to normal, too. Averaged 93.1 mph with his four-seamer and 92.3 mph with his two-seamer. Normal caveats apply – it's early, results don't matter – but seemingly a positive step. — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) February 28, 2026

Vladdy is looking forward to the Classic

And with good reason.

Vladdy's looking forward to seeing his dad's reaction when he puts on a Dominican Republic uniform at the World Baseball Classic pic.twitter.com/rg5DLIjU9v — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 28, 2026

Shohei Ohtani is happy

Representing his country moves him deeply.

What do you think?

In the eyes of some, retiring C.C. Sabathia's number is setting the bar too low in the Bronx.

Yankees retiring CC Sabathia's number shows the sad state of our standard for greatness https://t.co/2fHdXA1ZBv pic.twitter.com/AtxtFPD1pe — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) February 28, 2026

Speaking of the Yankees: Giancarlo Stanton will play on Tuesday.

Boone said Giancarlo Stanton will likely see his first game action Tuesday #yankees — Meredith Marakovits (@M_Marakovits) February 28, 2026

