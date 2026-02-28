MLB in brief: Starling Marte in Kansas City | Shohei Ohtani is happy

Starling Marte in Kansas City

This is a Major League contract.

Jose Berrios is improving

He pitched four solid innings with good velocity today.

Vladdy is looking forward to the Classic

And with good reason.

Shohei Ohtani is happy

Representing his country moves him deeply.

What do you think?

In the eyes of some, retiring C.C. Sabathia's number is setting the bar too low in the Bronx.

Speaking of the Yankees: Giancarlo Stanton will play on Tuesday.

