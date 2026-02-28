Konnor Griffin: Get ready for the Pirates’ next unicorn

At 19, Konnor Griffin is knocking on the door of the Majors, and don't be surprised if he carves out a spot in the Pittsburgh Pirates' lineup this season.

Rightly considered to be Paul Skenes' offensive counterpart, Griffin represents the future of the franchise, and the Pirates intend to be patient with him, but the young man could well force the organization's hand by starting the season in Pittsburgh before he even turns 20.

Imagine that the young man hasn't even arrived in town yet and there is already talk of a contract extension. The Pirates are aware of his potential and don't want to miss the boat. In him, they have a fast and powerful player.

His first two hits in training so far have been long balls. Currently, his name is on everyone's lips, and he's a sight to behold. His swing is natural, and the young man has the look and physique for the job. A first-round pick, ninth overall, in the 2024 draft, he played in A and AA in 2025.

“You're looking at a Ferrari, not a Fiat.”Konnor Griffin is an unfailingly polite 19-year-old newlywed who's trying to do something no one has done in nearly four decades: debut on Opening Day as a teenager. Free at ESPN: The inside story of a phenom. https://t.co/w2hQtpsPOg — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 27, 2026

The Pirates have an athlete on their hands who could quickly become a star in the big leagues. For now, they're not daring to boast too much by guaranteeing him a starting position, but the Pirates don't have much to lose by letting him start the season at the top. If he has the talent, why waste his time in Triple-A? It's not as if the team is aiming for the big time and wants to maximize the contribution of the players currently on the roster.

With Skenes on the mound and Griffin in the field, the Pirates would at least have the attention of baseball fans.

Many see him as the team's starting shortstop at the expense of Nick Gonzales, as the Pirates need that electrifying something that would improve the chances of victory for this franchise that has been suffering for too long. In the National League Central Division, the third, fourth, and fifth spots are interchangeable, and I believe the Pirates could position themselves more advantageously with Griffin in their lineup.

The Pirates believe Konnor Griffin can be the hitting version of Paul Skenes, says @Ken_Rosenthal. “It looks like he's trending toward being their Opening Day shortstop.” pic.twitter.com/xiLFFmSA64 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) February 26, 2026

The arrival of Konnor Griffin would consolidate the offensive additions of Marcell Ozuna and Ryan O'Hearn and make the Pirates more attractive. Paul Skenes alone cannot lead this team to new heights, but by incorporating a natural talent like Griffin into the current group of players, it is possible to see a light, however dim, at the end of the tunnel.

At the very least, he is one of the feel-good stories of this spring training and the subject of several social media posts. The young man is special, and that's refreshing. Griffin represents the next generation of star players who will dominate the coming decades.

By drafting well, as the Baltimore Orioles did before them, the Pittsburgh Pirates will be able to build on a solid foundation. Compared to the Maryland birds, they have good pitchers to work with, something that has sorely hurt the Orioles' rise over the past few seasons.

If I were in a position to make decisions in Pittsburgh, I would give Konnor Griffin a chance to prove himself this season. It's not every day that such talent knocks on the door of the Majors.

