Kings: Another injury opens the door for Patrik Laine to arrive in town

What uniform will Patrik Laine be wearing in a week's time, once the trade deadline has passed? Only a genius could predict that.

We know that right now, the Habs are trying to trade him. There's no room for him in the city anymore, and the club wants to buy itself some salary cap space, which it could do by sending Laine's $8.7 million cap hit elsewhere.

It would also help the Habs avoid being penalized on next season's cap.

Obviously, there isn't a ton of interest in the Finnish player's services, as he is expensive and a question mark. That said, we know that some teams are interested, and the Kings have been mentioned frequently in connection with him since Kevin Fiala's injury at the Olympics.

And this afternoon, we learned that after Fiala, another top-6 Kings winger has fallen victim to injury: Andrei Kuzmenko underwent knee surgery and will be evaluated on a weekly basis.