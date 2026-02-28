“If Patrik Laine were to be traded, it would already be settled.”

There is just under a week left before the trade deadline, and let's just say that the rumors are flying, especially around the Habs. All the players are linked to the club (as usual), and Patrik Laine is one guy who could be on his way out.

Before the Canadiens-Capitals game, Renaud Lavoie wanted to set the record straight, however.

“If Patrik Laine is going to be traded, it's already been decided.”

We can therefore assume that the Finn will remain in Montreal until the end of the season, according to Lavoie.

The journalist adds that, obviously, everything can change in a matter of days, but that there is no trade in the works for Laine at this time. We should therefore expect number 92 to remain in the city.

However, the folks at TVA Sports don't believe that Kent Hughes will make at least one trade. Maxim Lapierre and Lavoie would go for a sandpaper player (Kiefer Sherwood?), whileAntoine Roussel would make a bigger trade, giving the example of Jack Eichel, who left for Vegas.

This sparked a lively debate among the panel, of course.

Elliotte Friedman, from Sportsnet, added to the discussion. He said that things are quiet across the NHL at the moment, but he doesn't expect Kent Hughes to make any big trades.

“I don't think the Canadiens are really into rushing something that doesn't make sense. “@FriedgeHNIC chats about what the Habs are looking for ahead of next Friday's #NHLTradeDeadline pic.twitter.com/6hUkmqfHWj — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 28, 2026

The informant does not believe the organization will make a desperate trade and will certainly not be impulsive.

Hughes' ultimate goal has always been to be competitive in the long term. According to Friedman, we should therefore forget about the CH on the rental player market, unless the price is really good. And as Renaud Lavoie said, prices may go down this week.

In brief

– To be continued.

I spoke privately with Geno Malkin after he commented that no new deal will be discussed until following the season.

You can feel Malkin's frustration. He badly wants to return next season.

Really interesting to see how this will play out. — Josh Yohe (@JoshYohe_PGH) February 28, 2026

— Indeed.

WATCH: Josh Anderson needs to step up before the end of the season.὇ pic.twitter.com/vx4vOFNCrI — TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 28, 2026

— Wow.

Elliotte Friedman: Re Kraken/Artemi Panarin rumored offer: It was 3 years at $14.25m per — 32 Thoughts (2/27) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) March 1, 2026

— News about Vincent Trocheck.

David Pagnotta: Re Vincent Trocheck: I can't pinpoint it at this stage; but you're looking at Carolina; Detroit, I think Boston to a certain degree, not fully sure; every team in the Central that's in the top 3 [COL, DAL, MIN] – Daily Faceoff Live (2/26) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) March 1, 2026

— Too bad.