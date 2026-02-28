George Springer is ready to take on more in the outfield.

In 2025, George Springer played significantly more at DH than before. The effects of time and his health are factors that pushed him toward the position.

At the start of the season, it was less obvious. But when Anthony Santander got injured, Springer played more often than not as DH. And by the end of the year, it was quite obvious: he was often the batter of choice.

Because the formula worked and because he was nursing minor injuries, it made sense. But the fact remains that the guy is capable of playing defense and wants to do so.

As Ben Nicholson-Smith reports in an article on the Sportsnet website, the veteran feels he can pitch better than last year. He says he is capable of contributing in the field again in 2026 if needed.

Latest @sportsnet • Dylan Cease debuts • Berrios bounces back • Springer feeling stronger now • Shreck pushing closer • what about Yariel? • a reminder about the roster… https://t.co/JIBmmZBx2g — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) February 28, 2026

Of course, I still think that if Springer stays healthy, it will be because he has spent a lot of time as a DH. The formula worked in 2025, and the club has a surplus of outfielders. Springer should be the club's “regular” DH.

But you know as well as I do that all major league baseball teams need flexibility. If John Schneider can open up the designated hitter position once in a while, it will help.

And since Springer is a good defensive player, putting him in the field is not a risk. Except when he's injured, as he was in last year's playoffs, of course.

As a general rule, playing defense also keeps the guys motivated. So we'll see how John Schneider decides to handle the situation.

