Big win for the CH against the Capitals
After Thursday's loss to the Islanders, the Habs were back in action tonight against the Caps.
Jakub Dobes was back in goal.
Here are the lineups:
Tonight's lineup
Tonight's lineup#GoHabsGo | @mtlgazette pic.twitter.com/MZPvJNK5XR
— Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 1, 2026
#ALLCAPS tonight in Montreal:
8-Ovechkin, 17-Strome, 72-Beauvillier
21-Protas, 80-Dubois, 43-Wilson
24-McMichael, 34-Sourdif, 9-Leonard
22-Duhaime, 26-Dowd, 53-Frank
42-Fehervary, 38-Sandin
6-Chychrun, 3-Roy
47-Chisholm, 57-van Riemsdyk
79-Lindgren
— Mike Vogel (@VogsCaps) February 28, 2026
Cole Caufield, aka Mr. Saturday Night, didn't waste any time opening the scoring.
On a breakaway, he scored his 34th goal of the season.
It's not for nothing that they call him Mr. Saturday Night
Cole Caufield, aka Mr. Saturday Night, strikes!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/BHl41HYuQ3
— Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 1, 2026
However, Alex Ovechkin tied the game, well positioned in the slot.
1-1.
ALEX OVECHKIN
He's got goal No. 920 in his legendary career!
: @Sportsnet & @TVASports https://t.co/4KjbdjVctF pic.twitter.com/EJQ1befheK
— NHL (@NHL) March 1, 2026
But Caufield added to that a few moments later.
He is now on track to score 49 goals this season. Wow.
Already 2 goals for Monsieur on Saturday night! Cole Caufield adds to the tally! #AllCaps vs. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/86l0jQ8ory
— RDS (@RDSca) March 1, 2026
The American finished the first period with two goals, but could have had four.
He played a great first twenty minutes.
CALL THE POLICE! pic.twitter.com/8yd9shGYaE
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 1, 2026
In the second period, the home team exploded with two goals.
First, Mike Matheson scored a beautiful goal.
A beauty of a goal by Mike Matheson gives the #GoHabsGo a 3-1 lead.
Assists to Newhook and Bolduc. pic.twitter.com/BdMtn6qzZ4
— Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) March 1, 2026
Then Kirby Dach beat Charlie Lindgren for the fourth time tonight.
Dach joins the party pic.twitter.com/TOnxjwgNGg
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 1, 2026
Alex Ovechkin scored his second goal of the game midway through the third period, but it was too little, too late.
Final score: 6-2. Nick Suzuki and Jake Evans added insurance goals into empty nets.
With another win, Dobes is 9-0-2 in his last 11 games. He has to play like the number one.
On Tuesday, Martin St-Louis's team will be in San Jose to face the Sharks at 10 p.m.
Overtime
– For those interested.
Projections updated following Saturday's game
Suzuki: 68 assists, 95 points
Caufield: 49 goals, 83 points
Hutson: 68 assists, 82 points
Demidov: 65 points
Slafkovsky: 64 points
Dobson: 56 points
— Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) March 1, 2026
— He played well.
Zachary Bolduc's attention to detail tonight.
— Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) March 1, 2026
— Nice gesture.
The story behind the neon green jersey! pic.twitter.com/oUxqhPt5do
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 1, 2026
– Obviously.
Friedman on Saturday Headlines says teams have asked the Canucks if they are willing to retain salary on Elias Pettersson, Canucks are not interested in that.
— NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) March 1, 2026
Another strong game for the captain.
Nick Suzuki's patience and vision is always a treat to watch
– Classy move by Kirby Dach to check up on Tom Wilson after scoring a goal
— /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) March 1, 2026
Let's see.
— Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) March 1, 2026