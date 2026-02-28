Big win for the CH against the Capitals

Raphael Simard
Big win for the CH against the Capitals
Credit: DansLesCoulisses.com

After Thursday's loss to the Islanders, the Habs were back in action tonight against the Caps.

Jakub Dobes was back in goal.

Here are the lineups:

Cole Caufield, aka Mr. Saturday Night, didn't waste any time opening the scoring.

On a breakaway, he scored his 34th goal of the season.

However, Alex Ovechkin tied the game, well positioned in the slot.

1-1.

But Caufield added to that a few moments later.

He is now on track to score 49 goals this season. Wow.

The American finished the first period with two goals, but could have had four.

He played a great first twenty minutes.

In the second period, the home team exploded with two goals.

First, Mike Matheson scored a beautiful goal.

Then Kirby Dach beat Charlie Lindgren for the fourth time tonight.

Alex Ovechkin scored his second goal of the game midway through the third period, but it was too little, too late.

Final score: 6-2. Nick Suzuki and Jake Evans added insurance goals into empty nets.

With another win, Dobes is 9-0-2 in his last 11 games. He has to play like the number one.

On Tuesday, Martin St-Louis's team will be in San Jose to face the Sharks at 10 p.m.


Overtime

– For those interested.

— He played well.

— Nice gesture.

– Obviously.

Another strong game for the captain.

Let's see.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!