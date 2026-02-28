Anthony Duclair: Islanders trying to trade him despite his no-trade clause

Anthony Duclair's stay in Long Island has not been a resounding success so far. The Quebec native, who signed with the Islanders in the summer of 2024 to join Patrick Roy, has only scored 37 points in 98 games since arriving in the Big Apple.

And above all, we know that last year, there was real tension between Duclair and his coach, to the point where the player left the team at the end of the season.

And clearly, you can sense that the club wants to move on. Because according to David Pagnotta, there have been attempts to trade Duclair.

The problem? The Quebec native has a full no-trade clause, which means he can refuse any trade involving him.

Basically, if he is traded by Friday, it will be because he has given his consent.

Couple quick notes I just mentioned on @SiriusXMNHL, as we gear up for some #Canucks banter after the break:

– status quo with Tyler Myers situation, waiting game continues

– the #Isles have tried to trade Anthony Duclair this season, but he has a full NTC, something to watch — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) February 28, 2026

We know that Lou Lamoriello, who was the GM when Duclair signed his contract, handed out no-trade clauses like candy. And right now, it feels like the one given to Duclair is really getting in Mathieu Darche's way.

Remember that Duclair still has two years left on his contract at the end of this season and is earning $3.5 million per year. His 12 goals and 26 points in 54 games this year are an improvement over last year, and it stands to reason that he could help a team in a supporting role.

When the Lightning traded for him at the deadline in 2024, it paid off for the club. Duclair then collected 15 points in 17 games to finish the regular season.

We'll see if the Islanders can convince Duclair to waive his no-trade clause and send him elsewhere by Friday. That said, we also know that as of July 1, the no-trade clause will go from total to partial, giving the Islanders the freedom to trade him to 16 teams without requiring Duclair's approval.

If it's not settled this week, expect some movement this summer.

