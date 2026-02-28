A first since 2003 at the NFL Combine

Tight end Eli Stowers of the Vanderbilt Commodores stunned scouts at the NFL Scouting Combine by achieving a 4.37 40-yard dash, a 3.57 20-yard dash, and a 4.37 3-yard dash.Vanderbilt Commodores stunned scouts at the NFL Scouting Combine by recording a 45.5-inch vertical jump, a record for his position since 2003.

This exceptional physical performance highlights the player's explosiveness and athletic potential, qualities highly prized by NFL teams looking for dynamic and versatile targets.

A measurement that's got people talking

A 45.5-inch vertical jump for a tight end is not only an impressive number: it reflects leg strength and the ability to stand out in the air, which is essential for catching passes in the red zone.

Analysts are comparing this performance to the best tight ends of the last decade, noting that few have achieved such a mark since official Combine testing began in 2003.

This performance could propel Eli Stowers onto the radar of NFL teams looking to strengthen their passing game with a player capable of jumping higher than most opposing defenders. Scouts will also be watching his speed, agility, and ability to break away after contact, key attributes for a modern tight end.

With this record under his belt, Eli Stowers confirms his status as a high-potential prospect for the 2026 NFL Draft, and it will be interesting to see how franchises capitalize on his unique athletic skills.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.