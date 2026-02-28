36th goal in 46 games: Bryce Pickford manages to secure his place in the CH’s plans

Even though it is no longer what it used to be, the Montreal Canadiens' defensive prospect pool is still very well stocked.

David Reinbacher and Adam Engstrom are the two names that stand out in this category of the Habs' prospect pool. However, there is a third name that is making a name for itself and clearly deserves more attention.

I'm talking about Bryce Pickford, the 19-year-old defenseman who plays for the Medicine Hat Tigers.

Drafted in the third round (81st overall) in the last NHL draft, the 6-foot-1, 186-pound defenseman is simply dominant in the WHL.

In fact, last night, Pickford scored his 36th goal of the season in his 46th game. Once again, he led the Tigers to victory in overtime.

Habs prospect Bryce Pickford with the overtime winner

That brings his season total to 69 points, ranking him 15th in the WHL, which is impressive for a defenseman who missed about ten games due to injury.

And with 36 goals, Pickford ranks third among WHL scorers.

In short, the Medicine Hat Tigers captain is having an exceptional season, which is drawing more and more attention to him.

Habs fans are starting to get to know him and follow his performances closely, because what he is accomplishing as a defenseman is impressive.

So impressive, in fact, that he is increasingly becoming part of the CH's plans.

Pickford is building tremendous value, but ultimately, his greatest value would probably be in Montreal, especially considering that David Reinbacher is not impressing anyone. Because what you need to know is that Pickford is also a rare commodity, given that he is a right-handed defenseman.

And with how he's playing right now, he could clearly surpass Reinbacher in the hierarchy, or at least give the CH the luxury of shopping around for the Austrian defenseman.

All this remains to be seen, but it will be interesting to watch Pickford evolve in Laval next season, especially if Reinbacher is also with the Rocket.

