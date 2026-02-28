2026 Profile: Kansas City Royals

The 2026 Major League Baseball season will begin shortly. At Passion MLB, as has been the case for years, we are setting the stage for the season by introducing all 30 teams in Major League Baseball. Today, the Royals are on the menu.

2025 Season

Unfortunately, the Royals were unable to repeat their 2024 success. The Missouri team missed the playoffs, finishing third in their division. As a small consolation, they did have a positive record of 82 wins to 80 losses. On an individual level, Bobby Witt Jr. showed us once again why he is one of the best baseball players in the world. He led the MLB in hits (184) and doubles (47). He hit 23 home runs, stole 38 bases, won the prestigious Platinum Glove and Silver Slugger awards, and finished fourth in MVP voting. #NotBad

Honorable mention also goes to third baseman Maikel Garcia. He had a breakout year, which earned him a nice contract extension. We'll come back to that.

Additions and departures

The biggest addition to the club for 2026 is 28-year-old Isaac Collins. The National League Rookie of the Year runner-up comes to KC along with right-handed reliever Nick Mears in exchange for left-handed reliever Angel Zerpa. Why did the Brewers trade Collins? The explanation probably lies in the fact that he was behind Jackson Chourio in their hierarchy. Collins, a switch hitter, will be able to flourish with his new team, which is in dire need of help in the outfield. Please don't underestimate the addition of Mears. He will be a great backup to reliever Lucas Erceg and closer Carlos Estevez. That said, losing Zerpa hurts, but you have to give to get.

Still on the outfield front, general manager J.J. Piccolo added depth by signing Lane Thomas to a one-year, $5.25 million contract. He will be the next man up in case of injury or when Collins, Kyle Isbel, or Jac Caglianone get a day off.

Left-handed reliever Matt Strahm is also coming to town in exchange for another pitcher, Jonathan Bowlan. The 34-year-old with the distinctive hair will be returning to his roots with the team that drafted him and with which he made his debut in 2016. His salary and controversial comments probably drove him out of Philly.

Also worth noting is the addition of Quebec native Abraham Toro to the organization. He has signed a minor league contract and it's a safe bet that he will see action with the big club at some point during the season.

Royals To Sign Abraham Toro To Minor League Deal https://t.co/ulIVou2sLh pic.twitter.com/3bmudOrTPv — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) December 19, 2025

In addition, Mason Black (in exchange for Logan Martin) and Kameron Misner (another outfielder) are also coming to Missouri. Randal Grichuk, Michael Lorenzen, Mike Yastrzemzki, Hunter Harvey, and Adam Frazier are gone.

To conclude this section, let's highlight that the fans' whipping boy, MJ Melendez, is no longer there. It was (more than) time! Before him, the collective whipping boy was Adalberto Mondesi. Who will have that honor in the years to come? The bets are open.

Strengths and weaknesses

The team's greatest strength is obviously the infield. Bobby Witt Jr. has completely revamped the Royals single-handedly since the day the organization set its sights on him with the second overall pick in the 2019 amateur draft. Witt Jr. is backed up at third by Maikel Garcia, Jonathan India at second, and the splendid Vinnie Pasquantino at first.

Truly an honor!! https://t.co/jTHSGKnyFt — Bobby Witt Jr (@BwittJr) February 25, 2026

Garcia was a revelation to the general public in 2025. His All-Star Game appearance and Gold Glove award earned him a five-year, $57.5 million contract extension. He is a star in the making, mark my words!

Acquired at a high price in exchange for Brady Singer, India had a disappointing first season in his new uniform. So much so that he lost his role as lead-off hitter in August. He needs to bounce back, both at the plate and on defense. He is capable of doing so.

The Royals' second strength is their starting rotation. While not spectacular, it is highly effective, led by Cole Ragans, whose name is constantly associated with the Cy Young Award. On the other hand, in the past, the bullpen has often caused headaches for manager Matt Quatraro. However, it seems to be in better shape than before, despite the departure of Zerpa.

Otherwise, the team's biggest weakness is once again its outfield, especially on offense. That said, let's give newcomer Collins and rising star Caglianone a chance to show what they're made of. But hey! At least, the new dimensions of Kauffman Stadium won't hurt the future trio in place.

All in all, management has addressed the two main weaknesses, namely the field and relief pitching, which is encouraging.

Expectations for the 2026 season

A successful season in Kansas City would be one in which the team returns to October baseball. As a bonus, if they win one or more rounds. All of this is achievable. Beyond making the playoffs, winning the division title must undoubtedly be the main goal. The last time that happened was in 2015. They're overdue, let's say!

The player to watch in 2026 is Carter Jensen. The Kansas City native and direct heir to Salvador Perez is a strong contender for Rookie of the Year. The two men are expected to share catching and designated hitting duties throughout the season.

Cags and Carter get us started! pic.twitter.com/63sdRowbAI — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) February 26, 2026

Finally, let's keep a close eye on the new stadium issue. After seeing all the commotion surrounding the Kansas City Chiefs football team, their new stadium, and their future move to Kansas with all that comes with it, it's a safe bet that the state of Missouri and the city of Kansas City won't want to lose another big sports team to their neighbor.

The Royals are in a strong position in their negotiations.

