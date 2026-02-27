Top 5: The Leafs look like a pee-wee team against the Panthers

Unfortunately, the Canadiens were unable to win last night's game against Patrick Roy's Islanders.

But there was also plenty of action happening around the league.

Let's take a look at what caught our attention:

Connor McDavid capped Thursday's 12-game slate by becoming the first player to reach the 100-point mark this season.#NHLStats: https://t.co/eFlAkTd5u8 pic.twitter.com/wn90gj7UVO — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) February 27, 2026

1: A game that sums up the Leafs' season

The Florida Panthers made short work of the Toronto Leafs last night. The game ended with a score of 5-1 for the home team, and the Leafs didn't look like a particularly dominant team on the ice.

The @FlaPanthers pick up their 30th win of the season! pic.twitter.com/PkEZQDn4Z7 — NHL (@NHL) February 27, 2026

There's a game that pretty much sums up the Toronto club's season, by the way.

I'll let you judge for yourself… and I'll let you have a little laugh this morning:

The Leafs' season in a nutshell right here pic.twitter.com/6zX2Oj6hXQ — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) February 27, 2026

At the end of the game, Brad Marchand missed a completely empty net. He almost made a fool of himself… but he still found a way to redeem himself afterwards.

One chance (hehe):

Marchand misses a WIDE OPEN EMPTY NET, but then pots it 15 seconds later. No Stefan moment here. pic.twitter.com/ja8HfGxUNB — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 27, 2026

2: 100 points for Connor McDavid

The Edmonton Oilers were visiting Los Angeles, and it turned out to be a rather… uneven game.

Why do I say that? Because the Oilers won by a score of 8-1. Ouch! In the game, Connor McDavid stole the show. It looked easy for him, as we can see in the following clip:

McDavid was playing with his food here pic.twitter.com/SuINvKbg8D — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) February 27, 2026

With that goal, McDavid was just one point away from reaching the 100-point mark this season. And that's exactly what he did later in the game when he assisted on a goal by Leon Draisaitl.

The Oilers captain is the first player in the league to reach 100 points in 25-26:

That's NINE 100 point seasons from Connor McDavid pic.twitter.com/hAtW0piEgl — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) February 27, 2026

Connor McDavid is quite the player.

He now has nine 100-point seasons under his belt (including six in a row) and has racked up 1,182 points so far in his career.

Need I remind you that he's not even 30 yet (29)? That's spectacular!

Connor McDavid before even turning 30: – Six consecutive 100-point seasons.

– Nine 100-point seasons in his career.

– 1,182 career NHL points. We are witnessing greatness right before our eyes. pic.twitter.com/qelDAzG6td — NHL (@NHL) February 27, 2026

3: Matvei Michkov takes care of the Rangers

The Rangers had a 2-0 lead against the Flyers, but…

But that's when Rick Tocchet's men woke up. Matvei Michkov and Trevor Zegras tied the game with two magnificent goals:

Trevor Zegras wires one past Igor Shesterkin pic.twitter.com/GYJPadwOOa — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 27, 2026

Overtime was needed in the game… and it was Michkov who settled the debate with a beautiful goal. On the play, we have to talk about the effort of J.T. Millerbecause the player doesn't even seem to want to be on the ice to help his team. And he wears the “C” on his jersey, too…

Matvei Michkov gives the Flyers the win… and J.T. Miller still doesn't look great on the play pic.twitter.com/gFVzwIdw7C — TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 27, 2026

Matvei Michkov posted photos of himself during the Olympic break showing him training in the south. I guess he took it seriously… because he looked really sharp on the ice last night.

Good for the Flyers…

4: Ark

Have you just eaten lunch? You might want to avoid watching the following clip.

No joke… it's rare to see this, but goalie Filip Gustavsson got sick ON THE ICE towards the end of the Wild's game against the Avalanche.

Gustavsson was brilliant in goal, stopping 44 of Colorado's 45 shots. He stole the game single-handedly (5-2 win) and looked exhausted at the end of the game.

Let's hope it's nothing too serious in his case.

After shutting the door on the Avs with a stellar 45 save performance tonight, Filip Gustavsson left the game with a minute left after throwing up in his crease pic.twitter.com/3Q5GgctN8B — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) February 27, 2026

Again, we don't see that very often.

But it can happen after intense effort. The guard dog may have given “too much” and clearly, his body wanted to send him a message.

I tend to believe that he's going to get teased a little by his teammates in the coming days… hehe.

5: Dream night for Dylan Holloway

1, 2, 3, 4…

Dylan Holloway scored four points last night against the Seattle Kraken. The Blues dominated the game to come away with the win (5-1), and it looked easy for the former Oilers player.

He scored three goals in the game:

When you get that kind of production from one of your best players, it always helps.

And clearly, the Blues took advantage of it to seal the win. It'll feel good because in St. Louis, we're 2-7-1 in our last 10 games…

Overtime

– Solid.

Dylan Larkin now holds the most overtime goals in @DetroitRedWings franchise history! pic.twitter.com/Z86jEbKlsl — NHL (@NHL) February 27, 2026

– Well done.

Stammertime x 611. Steven Stamkos moves to 19th all-time in @NHL goals pic.twitter.com/CDk8Ezl1u1 — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) February 27, 2026

– Eastern Conference standings:

– The standings in the West:

– Top scorers of the night:

– Only four games in the NHL today: