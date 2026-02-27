The Canadiens are interested in Rasmus Ristolainen (as well as other defensemen)

Rasmus Ristolainen is a sought-after defenseman in Philadelphia.

The right-hander, who is likely to be traded by next week, must be aware that several teams are interested in him. There is a good chance that he will not finish the season in Philadelphia.

Is the Lightning among the interested teams? It's possible, yes.

Anthony Di Marco: I believe the Lightning have shown interest in Rasmus Ristolainen in past years, so if they are interested it isn't a shock – Daily Faceoff (2/23) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) February 27, 2026

But now, in his 32 Thoughts of the day, Elliotte Friedman says he believes the Canadiens are looking at several defensemen, including Ristolainen.

Interesting, isn't it?

Ristolainen is a 6'4″, 220-pound defenseman who shoots right. He was the eighth overall pick in 2013 and spent many years in Buffalo before moving to Philadelphia. He has a $5.1 million per year contract. He will be a free agent in a year and a half. Obviously, we're not talking about an offensive dynamo. He hasn't scored more than 20 points in a season since the pandemic, and he's there to bring a different dimension to the game. And clearly, that dimension intrigues the Canadiens.

We know that the Canadiens are struggling to find stability at the #6 defenseman position. Signing Ristolainen, who recently played for Finland in the Olympics alongside Oliver Kapanen, would help.

It would also give them three right-handed and three left-handed defensemen in their regular lineup.

Of course, we don't know how much the Flyers would ask for their veteran. That said, if Kent Hughes could get him at his price, it would make the Habs' defense more stable.

And if it's not him, it could be someone else. After all, stabilizing the blue line seems to be important for the Habs over the next seven days—especially with Adam Engstrom out of commission in Laval. #Depth

