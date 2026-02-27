The Canadiens are interested in Rasmus Ristolainen (as well as other defensemen)

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
The Canadiens are interested in Rasmus Ristolainen (as well as other defensemen)
Credit: Elsa/Getty Images

Rasmus Ristolainen is a sought-after defenseman in Philadelphia.

The right-hander, who is likely to be traded by next week, must be aware that several teams are interested in him. There is a good chance that he will not finish the season in Philadelphia.

Is the Lightning among the interested teams? It's possible, yes.

But now, in his 32 Thoughts of the day, Elliotte Friedman says he believes the Canadiens are looking at several defensemen, including Ristolainen.

Interesting, isn't it?

Ristolainen is a 6'4″, 220-pound defenseman who shoots right. He was the eighth overall pick in 2013 and spent many years in Buffalo before moving to Philadelphia. He has a $5.1 million per year contract. He will be a free agent in a year and a half. Obviously, we're not talking about an offensive dynamo. He hasn't scored more than 20 points in a season since the pandemic, and he's there to bring a different dimension to the game. And clearly, that dimension intrigues the Canadiens.

(Credit: Hockey DB)

We know that the Canadiens are struggling to find stability at the #6 defenseman position. Signing Ristolainen, who recently played for Finland in the Olympics alongside Oliver Kapanen, would help.

It would also give them three right-handed and three left-handed defensemen in their regular lineup.

Of course, we don't know how much the Flyers would ask for their veteran. That said, if Kent Hughes could get him at his price, it would make the Habs' defense more stable.

And if it's not him, it could be someone else. After all, stabilizing the blue line seems to be important for the Habs over the next seven days—especially with Adam Engstrom out of commission in Laval. #Depth


in bursts

– Incredible.

– The CH in Trois-Rivières next September.

— Must read.

– When will he be back?

— Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) February 26, 2026

— Wow.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!