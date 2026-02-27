Terrion Arnold linked to a criminal case in Florida

The name of Terrion Arnold court order Florida has been circulating since the publication of a court document in Florida detailing a case of armed robbery and kidnapping that occurred on February 4 in Tampa Bay.

However, the 22-year-old cornerback for the Detroit Lions has not been charged or arrested, according to court records.

The seven-page order, signed on February 24 by Hillsborough County Circuit Judge Logan Murphy, primarily concerns a state request for the pretrial detention of Boakai Hilton. Hilton is accused of planning the kidnapping and armed robberies in retaliation for two burglaries that occurred a few days earlier at a residence rented by Arnold in Largo, Florida.

According to the court document, the events of February 4 stemmed from the alleged decision by “Arnold and his friends” to “take matters into their own hands” after the robberies. The order also mentions that Hilton allegedly orchestrated the ambush while riding in a car with Arnold on their way back from a trip to Tallahassee.

It is important to note that, despite his name being mentioned in the warrant, Terrion Arnold has not been charged with any criminal offense to date. The authorities have not made any arrests directly targeting him. Before the events of February 4, Arnold himself had reported two burglaries to the Largo Police Department. According to the report filed on February 3, luxury bags, weapons, jewelry, a cell phone, and approximately $100,000 in cash were stolen from his rental residence.

The agency representing the player did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the media, including The Detroit News, which reported the information.

For now, court documents indicate that the investigation and proceedings are primarily focused on the suspect accused of planning the criminal acts.

The situation remains fluid. Any definitive conclusions will depend on the legal proceedings and clarifications that may be provided by the relevant authorities in the coming days.