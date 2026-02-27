Steven Stamkos denies Pierre LeBrun’s rumor

Yesterday, Pierre LeBrun said that Steven Stamkos would potentially be willing to waive his no-trade clause to join three teams: the Lightning, the Stars, and the Wild. The Devils could be part of the mix.

Of course, there's no guarantee that he'll be traded. However, we're talking about a name that will always be the subject of speculation, as Steven Stamkos was one of the best players of his generation.

The veteran, who still has some gas left in the tank, wants to put an end to the rumors, however.

In an interview about his future reported by Alex Daugtery, the player denied wanting to waive his no-movement clause to change teams before the trade deadline.

NEW: Steven Stamkos refutes report that he'd be willing to waive no-movement clause, saying he wants to stay in Nashville. 36-year-old winger says he's had “zero” conversations with Barry Trotz about a trade.https://t.co/BWgvVO6KBK — Alex Daugherty (@AlexDaugherty1) February 27, 2026

It's one thing to say he hasn't spoken to his GM. But it's another thing to say he will refuse to waive his no-trade clause just one week before the deadline.

If this were three months ago, one might say that things would have time to change. But now, let's just say that he would look really hypocritical if he were to leave Tennessee in the next few days.

In fact, with the imminent change of GM in Nashville, I have a feeling that Barry Trotz might take it easy so that the organization's next right-hand man can decide for himself how to handle the situation once he's in office.

We'll see what happens when the time comes.

