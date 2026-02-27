Rumor mill: Several teams reportedly interested in Evander Kane

With the trade deadline approaching, rumors are flying, and here is a summary of the latest news from across the NHL.

There may be more movement among the Canucks, who are currently at the bottom of the NHL standings and are likely to continue cleaning house.

Evander Kane is one of the players who could be changing addresses soon, as several teams are reportedly interested in the rugged forward.

Chris Johnston discussed the issue on the Insider Trading podcast, naming the Hurricanes, Lightning, and Stars as teams interested in Kane, who could be expensive, especially if he has a salary cap hold from the Canucks.

For his part, Nick Kypreos, who discussed the subject on Sportsnet, believes that Ken Holland and the Kings could be interested in the forward, as the general manager had already acquired him in a trade when he was with the Oilers.

Robert Thomas' future no longer seems to be in St. Louis

Also on Sportsnet, Nick Kypreos doesn't think Robert Thomas, whose name has been linked to the Canadiens, and the Blues are considering a long-term future together.

Although the situation could wait to be resolved this summer, the center could well find himself in new surroundings before next season.

Even though he is having a disappointing season so far, Thomas would be a prime target for a team looking for offense, having scored 81 and 86 points in his last two campaigns.

However, the asking price from St. Louis is likely to be high for the forward, who is under contract until 2031 with an average annual salary of $8.125 million.

The Maple Leafs could trade several players

Things aren't going well in Toronto, and the Leafs are likely to be sellers at the trade deadline for the first time in a long time.

James Murphy wrote an article on RG Media about the subject and even believes that the Leafs could undergo a retooling ahead of next season.

Among the players most likely to be traded is Bobby McMann.

The 29-year-old forward has 32 points, including 19 goals in 58 games this season, and Murphy specifically names the Oilers as a team interested in him.

According to Murphy, all players whose contracts expire this year, with or without restrictions, could be available for trade.

This includes forwards Calle Jarnkrok, Scott Laughton, Bobby McMann, Nick Robertson, and Matias Maccelli, as well as defenseman Troy Stecher.

The Leafs could therefore look quite different next year.

In brief

– The Rocket's fifth.

— Joshua Roy scores.

Roy grabs the rebound!

— What a shot!

— Horn incident in Detroit.