Registration is now open for the Quebec Cup

The event eagerly awaited by the Quebec soccer community is finally back.

The FFAQ (Football Québec) has officially opened registration for the next edition of the Coupe du Québec, which will be held on April 17 and 18, and 19, 2026. This is the perfect time for athletes across the province to prepare for a weekend packed with adrenaline and high-level competition.

This tournament, which has become a spring tradition, brings together the best flag football teams in a dynamic 5-on-5 format. Whether you're an elite player or a team on the rise, this event is the perfect platform to showcase your skills and experience unforgettable moments on the field.

The tournament structure is designed to include all age groups and skill levels. Here are the divisions open for the 2026 edition:

MU14, MU16, and MU18: Men's and women's categories.

College level: Divisions 2 and 3 (Women).

University level: Women's.

U21: Men.

FFAQ Rules and Registration Procedures

To ensure a competitive and smooth experience, the FFAQ reminds teams of the criteria for team formation. Each lineup must comply with a strict quota: a minimum of 8 players is required to validate registration, while the maximum limit is set at 15 participants per team. This ensures effective rotation during intense 5-on-5 matches. Don't wait to get your team together! Spots usually fill up quickly for this tournament, which officially kicks off the spring competition season. Coaches and team managers can now access the official registration portal to reserve their spot in their respective categories.

