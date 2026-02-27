Nazem Kadri: Two CH opponents revealed

What do we know about Nazem Kadri right now?

We know that the chances of him being traded before the deadline are increasing. We know that he is becoming more open to leaving. We know that there is more and more talk about it.

He could very well be one of the biggest names traded between now and March 6.

Where does the Canadiens stand in all this? They are keeping tabs on the situation and talking to the Flames to potentially find common groundto acquire him.

Reminder: Kadri does not have the CH on his no-trade list.

And now, in an article about rumors across the NHL, Nick Kypreos mentioned that about six teams are interested in the veteran center.

Of those, he named the Canadiens, Hurricanes, and Stars.

Nick Kypreos: Re Nazem Kadri: There are six teams believed to be in on this, including Dallas, Carolina, and Montreal – Sportsnet (2/24) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) February 27, 2026

Does that mean there are only three other teams in the running? Not necessarily. It's difficult to get a clear picture of the situation at this point.

There are always mystery teams in cases like this. That's just normal.

The Flames are currently handling one of the most high-profile cases in the NHL. If Kadri were to be traded, it could really be a game changer for a club.

I say that because there haven't been many centers changing addresses over the past year. I'm talking about top-six centers here.

In the event of a trade, Kent Hughes has to consider the price ($7 million per year on the payroll until 2029), the price to pay in prospects, and the fact that Kadri would block a young player like Michael Hage.

But it's possible that this won't deter Kent Hughes. To be continued…

In brief

– Note.

I had to be away for about ten days, but now I'm back with a new account. I'm currently live from the CN Sports Complex in Brossard, where the Canadiens will hold an optional practice at 11:30 a.m.@DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #NHL pic.twitter.com/JPlwktNSKK — Pat Guillet (@GuilletPat67) February 27, 2026

— Max Scherzer gives the Blue Jays options. [PMLB]

– Will he be traded?