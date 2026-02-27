Max Scherzer gives the Blue Jays several options

Just last night, it was announced that Max Scherzer was returning to the Toronto Blue Jays on a one-year, $3 million contract with incentives that could bring the total value of the deal up to $13 million, depending on the number of innings pitched.

This is a low-risk signing that will give manager John Schneider several options, even though Scherzer's role on the team is not yet clear.

The Blue Jays now have quite a bit of depth in their rotation. https://t.co/m0jddDgjTc — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) February 26, 2026

Technically, Scherzer will replace Bowden Francis in the pitching staff, as Francis is expected to miss the entire 2026 season due to Tommy John surgery. However, after experiencing his share of problems, Francis was not necessarily in the team's plans for 2026 even if he had been healthy.

So what will Scherzer's role be in the starting rotation?

We know that Toronto is already looking to manage the workload of Trey Yesavage in his first full season in the Majors. Meanwhile, Cody Ponce has great potential, but it's important to remember that he will be playing in the MLB for the first time since 2021.

For his part, Jose Berrios will be looking to bounce back after a disastrous 2025 season, while Shane Bieber's health raises questions.

So, while Dylan Cease and Kevin Gausman will bring stability to the starting rotation, the rest of it comes with its share of question marks. That's where Max Scherzer's experience will come into play.

In addition, the addition of the 41-year-old will likely move Lauer to a full-time relief role. While this may not be welcome news for Lauer himself, it does help improve the depth of a bullpen that needs it.

Not to mention Scherzer's important presence in the clubhouse.

