Matthew Schaefer has proven that he deserves the Calder Trophy (and that he deserved to go to the Olympics).

Last year, Lane Hutson showed that a defenseman who accomplishes great things can indeed win the Calder Trophy, awarded to the rookie of the year.

So we know that if Matthew Schaefer continues to play as he has since the start of the year, he has a good chance of succeeding the CH defenseman for the Calder.

And that's even if a guy like Ivan Demidov hasn't said his last word.

Yesterday, in his first game since returning from the Olympic break, the Islanders' top defenseman carried his club on his shoulders to victory.

His two goals, his solid play over 200 feet, his speed, his rebound: he had it all.

Not only did he make people in Canada dream (many people are saying, more than ever, that he deserved to go to the Olympics and represent the country), but he also led his team to victory in a game where Noah Dobson had everything to prove.

The Islanders' #48 impressed everyone, as he has been doing since the start of the season.

NHL HISTORY FOR MATTHEW SCHAEFER! He's set the record for most goals by an 18-year-old defenseman with his 18th of the season! pic.twitter.com/lNedBUd25O — NHL (@NHL) February 27, 2026

It was thanks to their comeback that the Canadiens' efforts didn't pay off yesterday. Because things were going well for the Habs until the Islanders came back.

And at the end of the game, much to the coach's dismay, the CH players lost their bearings and opened the door to their opponents. The result? A point was left on the table due to the 4-3 overtime loss.

The Habs let their lead slip away with only 1:41 left to play tonight. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/YZrXYe9eFq — RDS (@RDSca) February 27, 2026

It must be said that Samuel Montembeault's performance didn't help.

He played well for part of the game. But overall, it can't be said that it started well or ended well for the Quebec goalie.

The Islanders had a goal disallowed due to offside, and a lack of opportunism prevented the home team from scoring. Without that, it could have been 2-0 for New York early in the game.

And despite everything, he ended up conceding four goals to the opponent.

You can't win with goalies like this pic.twitter.com/D5h2zl1boc — Michael (@Mhockey2121) February 27, 2026

Are all the goals only his fault? No, obviously. But since Dobes was on fire before the break, we saw people criticizing Martin St-Louis for not bringing the European back in front of the net.

It will be Dobes on Saturday, in any case. And after that, it will be based on merit. So the rookie knows what to do to keep the net…

– Today's practice (11:30 a.m.) is optional.

#Habs will hold an optional practice at 11:30 a.m. Friday in Brossard. — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) February 27, 2026

There's been a lot of buzz this winter and expectations are high. https://t.co/CPGPV5u1zi — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) February 27, 2026

— Mike Matheson is 32 years old.

Happy birthday to Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson, who turns 32 today. Photo by The Gazette's John Mahoney #Habs pic.twitter.com/5Z89IWLyRQ — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) February 27, 2026

Mikaël Kingsbury thoroughly enjoyed his last Olympic Games with his family! pic.twitter.com/JWFNPcqGnp — L'Antichambre (@Antichambre) February 27, 2026

— Sick.