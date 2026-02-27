Jordan Binnington in Montreal: Nick Kypreos’ turn to float the idea

Marc-Olivier Cook
Let's face it: while it wasn't entirely his fault, Samuel Montembeault didn't help the Canadiens against the Islanders.

The Quebec native lost a 2-0 lead before conceding a painful goal at the very end of the game. The game was decided in overtime, and the Habs were unable to secure the win. With the playoffs approaching, the question remains: what do we do in front of the net?
The Canadiens need to find their go-to guy. Jakub Dobes has been good since the start of the season, but is he the one who can take the club to the top? Is he the one the Habs want to start the playoffs with?

The idea of bringing in an experienced goalie has been circulating in Montreal for some time now. And after Corey Pronman said that a trade “could happen” with the Blues to bring in Jordan Binnington, Nick Kypreos has (also) linked the goalie's name to the Habs.

Kypreos says it's a “long shot,” but the idea is there nonetheless.

And honestly, I don't think I hate it either. The guy won the Stanley Cup, he was really good for Canada at the 4 Nations AND the Olympics… and we know what a “gamer” he is. We know how good he can be in big moments. He seems to thrive under pressure… and that's why I think that in Montreal, he might not be afraid to face the music.

There's also the interesting aspect of the contract. Binnington earns a salary of $6 million and his deal expires after next season, in the summer of 2027. That would allow the Montreal organization to keep Jacob Fowler down and take the time to develop him the right way.

It makes a lot of sense to me…

But regardless, whether it's Binnington or someone else, the Canadiens need to find a solution to their problem. It's not working with Samuel Montembeault, after all. It's not working anymore, in fact… and it may be time to move on. At least, if the Canadiens want to improve for the playoffs… in front of the net, a change is needed.


