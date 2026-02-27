Jack Hughes and singer Tate McRae are having fun together.

There's romance in the air for Jack Hughes.

Now that the Olympics are over, the new gold medalist can resume his relationship and spend time with singer Tate McRae.

Jack Hughes and Tate McRae ‘having fun' as romance rumors swirl after 2026 Olympics https://t.co/tCRG25Taw0 pic.twitter.com/7JRoAPlTPM — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) February 27, 2026

The player who scored the winning goal for the Americans in overtime and the Canadian star have often been seen together since November, which quickly sparked rumors.

Since then, Hughes has been seen at some of McRae's shows, who in turn attended a local Devils game.

For now, the two stars, who have many mutual friends, enjoy spending time together and getting to know each other without necessarily looking for anything serious, but that doesn't stop the rumors from flying.

Hughes and McRae have also been at the center of controversy recently in connection with the Olympics. For her part, the Calgary native received criticism about her allegiance from fans north of the border when she appeared in an NBC commercial alongside American athletes during the Games.

The ad generated enough reactions that McRae take the time to respond with a photo of herself as a young girl holding a Canadian flag, reminding everyone of her attachment to her homeland.

Hughes, meanwhile, caused a stir after the Americans' victory and Donald Trump's call to congratulate the men's hockey team while ridiculing the women's victory. At the time, the president's comments seemed to amuse the players in the locker room.

However, the Devils forward was one of the few American players to address the controversy afterwards, by saying he was very happy for the American players he often trains with in the summer and knows well.

In short, I imagine the two lovebirds will want to quickly put all this behind them and focus on getting to know each other better.

Nevertheless, Hughes will also have to keep his head in hockey until the end of the season if his club hopes to turn things around and make the playoffs, as New Jersey is currently 13 points behind the last playoff spot.

In a nutshell

– That's a good question.

On Thursday night, Tony Marinaro dove into a hot topic: How can the Montreal Canadiens elevate their top line? One of Tony's suggestions? Bringing Juraj Slafkovsky back to the top line. Written by: Nick Lariviere #thesickpodcast https://t.co/hzDUqSBMHP — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) February 28, 2026

– The Rocket opens the scoring.

He enjoyed the experience.

Matthew Schaefer will have fond memories of his first career game in Montreal! #Isles vs. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/bFGE54iSxs — RDS (@RDSca) February 28, 2026

– Alex Tuch scores the first goal.