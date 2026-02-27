It’s official for George Pickens with the Cowboys

The suspense ended on Friday in Texas.

The Dallas Cowboys officially decided to use their franchise tag (franchise tag) to retain talented wide receiver George Pickens. At just 24 years old, the athlete has secured a guaranteed salary of $28 million for the 2026 season, cementing his place at the top of the team's offensive hierarchy.

This decision comes as no surprise given Pickens' immediate impact since arriving from the Pittsburgh Steelers. In 2025, the receiver literally exploded with staggering statistics: 93 receptions, 1,429 receiving yards, and nine touchdowns. This elite performance earned him a spot in the Pro Bowl and a nomination to the NFL's second All-Star team.

A major financial headache for “America's Team”

However, this strategy puts the Cowboys in a delicate financial situation. With CeeDee Lamb already earning $34 million per year, Dallas is now devoting a huge portion of its payroll to its two wide receivers. Management has a few months to try to negotiate a long-term deal with Pickens to ease the immediate impact on the salary cap, but the talks are expected to be complex.

A former second-round pick of the Steelers in 2022 and a product of the Georgia Bulldogs, Pickens represents the future of the Texans' offense. It remains to be seen whether Jerry Jones will be able to balance the books while surrounding his stars with a competitive roster for the Super Bowl run.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.