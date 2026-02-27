It’s confirmed for Fernando Mendoza and Tom Brady

The Indianapolis Combine is currently buzzing with excitement over the statements made by Fernando Mendoza.

The star quarterback of the Indiana Hoosiers, the favorite to be the first overall pick in the NFL draft next April, has lifted the veil on his discussions with the Las Vegas Raiders organization. At the heart of these discussions is a legendary figure: Tom Brady. Now a shareholder and special advisor for the Nevada franchise, Brady already seems to be exerting his influence. Mendoza confirmed that he had initial contact by phone with the man he considers to be “the greatest of all time.” For the young athlete, the opportunity to develop under the wing of such a mentor is not only a dream, it is a necessity. for his professional development.

A decisive meeting at the Raiders' whiteboard

Despite the excitement, Mendoza remains humble. Although the Raiders hold the first overall pick after a difficult season (3-14), the quarterback refuses to take his selection for granted. His official interview with the Las Vegas coaching staff made a lasting impression. For twenty minutes, the coaches challenged Mendoza to analyze his own college footage and diagram complex plays on the whiteboard.

The stakes are high for the team that will inherit his talent. Mendoza is coming off a historic 2025 season in which he led Indiana to its first NCAA national title with a perfect record. His triumph in the Heisman Trophy, with a score close to the all-time record, is testament to his technical and mental dominance. Whether in Las Vegas or elsewhere, Mendoza says he is ready to bring an impeccable work ethic to the big league from the moment he steps onto the court.

