Here’s what the Canadiens are looking for in their trades

Does the Canadiens need a winger to play with Nick Suzuki? A center for Ivan Demidov? A defenseman like Ramus Ristolainen? A goalie?

Everyone has their own opinion on the matter.

I included a goalie in the mix, but let's just say I'd be pretty surprised to see Kent Hughes go after an NHL goalie within the next week.

But aside from position, what is the Habs looking for?

According to what Marco D'Amico wrote on social media, regardless of position, the Canadiens would like to add a bit of grit to their lineup.

Grit, regardless of position, is what we're hearing the most about. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) February 27, 2026

Obviously, to add some grit, the Canadiens don't necessarily have to make a move. They could simply call up a guy like Samuel Blais.

I'm not saying they shouldn't make a move: I'm just saying that the Quebec native from the Laval Rocket fits the bill.

I'm not surprised to see that the Canadiens are thinking this way. After all, in last year's playoffs, the players clearly saw that Tom Wilson's Capitals managed to eat them alive because of their physicality. Moreover, Jeff Gorton lost his job in New York because his team wasn't tough enough to make a difference in the most important moments.

Obviously, in an ideal world, the top six would be more physical. Teams that have enforcers who can make a difference in big moments usually do well. #Panthers

We'll see if HuGo gets his way by next Friday.

Samuel Montembeault has just appeared and is also training with Marco Marciano. — Pat Guillet (@GuilletPat67) February 27, 2026

Marco Marciano's approach is so interesting. He wants his goalies to be engaged. I really like the fact that he's so “aggressive”… even in training. @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/fVdlEyZu37 — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) February 27, 2026

According to @FriedgeHNIC, the CH is interested in Rasmus Ristolainen. His agent is the same as Patrik Laine's. — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) February 27, 2026

