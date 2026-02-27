“He tore my knee, the son of a bitch”: Jeff Kent takes down Alex Rodriguez

Alex Rodriguez, as we know, is a polarizing figure in the world of baseball. We know how talented he was, but we also know that he tended to be disliked wherever he went.

Beyond all the doping stories, he sometimes engaged in unsportsmanlike behavior on the field.

And apparently, we can add Jeff Kent to the list of people who don't like him very much. Kent was on the air during a Giants preseason game and was asked what he thought about the time Rodriguez slid into him, injuring Kent's knee.

And the Giants legend took the opportunity to get it off his chest:

He tore my knee. He slid so hard that his big ass went over the base, the son of a bitch.” Jeff Kent

“He tore my knee up. He slid and rolled his fat ass past the base, the son of a bitch.” Jeff Kent was asked about the knee sprain he got when Alex Rodriguez slid into him in 1998 pic.twitter.com/gjmmB3VO02 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) February 22, 2026

Don't invite these two guys to the same party.

Kent explains that he didn't take it well because Rodriguez, like him, was an infielder. Kent felt that the Giants were already pretty intense with Rodriguez and that he didn't need to do that in return.

Maybe he did it as a response, you know.

For those who have never seen the sequence, here's what happened at the time. It's clear that Rodriguez, then with Seattle, didn't exactly make the effort of the century to avoid Kent.

It should be noted, however, that at the time, collisions like this were much more common and accepted than they are today. The Chase Utley rule was far from being in effect at that time.

The play in question pic.twitter.com/98IHrdibwF — Mike Medvin (@MikeMedvin) February 23, 2026

That said, seeing Kent make such comments speaks volumes about how clearly he hasn't gotten over it all.

Let's hope the broadcasters of the game are more forgiving of his comments on air, hehe.

