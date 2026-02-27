David Ortiz has another message for Rafael Devers

Even though it has been several months since the Boston Red Sox traded Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants following his antics after Alex Bregman's arrival in Massachusetts, the issue is still the subject of much discussion, with comments and opinions flying from all sides.

One person who is not afraid to give his opinion on the subject is, of course, David Ortiz. And with spring training in full swing, Big Papi joined Rob Bradford of WEEI on the “Baseball Isn't Boring” podcast and once again spoke out on the situation involving Devers.

I haven't spoken to him, but he spoke to a friend of mine. I have so much love and respect for Devers. Things happen sometimes. Other than that, he's my boy. He's a kid I met when he was 15 years old. I'm always going to root for him. I'll always have love and respect for him because he's a great player. Sometimes as a player, you think you have it all figured out until someone steps in and lets you know what's going on.

And when it comes to letting you know what's going on, the Red Sox legend is always there.

I think he's learned from what happened to him here. He's taken it as a lesson, and it's just going to make him a better player and continue to be the beast that he is. I love watching him hit. That's something that's undeniable. I always wish him the best.”

One thing is certain: you can't change the past. Sure, in an ideal world, the Red Sox would have found a way to keep Devers and Bregman together in their ranks.

But if that had been the case, would Roman Anthony have a contract extension in hand right now? Would the Sox have been as successful last year? Would the starting rotation be as strong as it is now?

No one will ever know.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.