Craig Button wants to see Bobrovsky in Montreal | News about Ristolainen and the Canadiens

What will Kent Hughes do before the trade deadline? Good question.

Ideally, to help the club, he would need to find a few key pieces. A quality forward, a defenseman who can help solidify the blue line, a goaltender who can be consistent and solid in net at the same time…

That's a lot to ask for.

That said, one of the big problems since the start of the season has been the goaltending position. And to remedy that problem, Craig Button's solution is simple: bring Sergei Bobrovsky to town.

The insider insists that the fit is there. Bob has proven himself, he's just won two straight cups… and he can bring leadership to the locker room as well.

Is there a realistic chance the Panthers would trade their number one netminder? Craig Button explains why a move to the Canadiens would make a ton of sense for Bobrovsky. pic.twitter.com/Ufuos9712y — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 27, 2026

We know that the goalie has a huge contract ($10 million per season) and that his deal expires at the end of this season.

Would that scare Kent Hughes?

And would bringing in a goalie like Bobrovsky really help the Canadiens take it to the next level? I'd be curious to know what you think…

News about Rasmus Ristolainen and the Canadiens

This morning, we heard some news about Rasmus Ristolainen. In fact…

We learned that the Canadiens were interested in him. according to Elliotte Friedman. That said, Marco D'Amico shared new information on BPM Sports: the Canadiens called the Flyers, but only to inquire about Philly's asking price for the defenseman.

Rasmus Ristolainen is not likely to end up in Montreal! pic.twitter.com/KEzD83rU4o — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) February 27, 2026

According to D'Amico, we shouldn't expect to see a trade between the Canadiens and the Flyers for Ristolainen.

And honestly, that doesn't surprise me… because I really couldn't see how the defenseman would fit into the Montreal lineup. We're talking about a player who is injured all the time (or almost all the time) and who is really starting to slow down even though he's only 31 years old.

So let's move on to another call.

But that doesn't mean the Canadiens won't be looking to acquire another defenseman who can help right now…

