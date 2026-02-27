Alexander Zharovsky: 3rd best prospect in the NHL (according to Stéphane Leroux)

Ranking the best prospects in the NHL is never an easy task.

But Stéphane Leroux gave it a shot… and I must say that his ranking surprised me a little for a few reasons.

In fact, I almost fell off my chair when I saw the player who was ranked third on his list. And I'm sure you'll feel the same way…

James Hagens (Bruins) and Konsta Helenius (Sabres) occupy first and second place respectively in the ranking. And in third place… we find the Canadiens' prospect, Alexander Zharovsky. We know that the kid has exceptional hands…

Clearly, Stéphane Leroux sees great potential in him. And I wonder how much his rough season in Russia has contributed to his high ranking.

It's also worth noting that forward Michael Hage is ranked 6th… and David Reinbacher is ranked 40th (out of 40) in the same ranking:

Hagens, the best prospect outside the NHL; Zharovsky and Hage are doing wellhttps://t.co/CanY8GvXpx — RDS (@RDSca) February 27, 2026

There are other players on this list who caught my attention. I'm talking about…

Porter Martone (7th)

Jacob Fowler (14th)

Cole Hutson (19th)

Caleb Desnoyers (20th)

Justin Carbonneau (33rd)

Cole Eiserman (35th)

Seeing three Canadiens prospects (Zharovsky, Hage, and Fowler) ranked in the top 14 is exciting for the club's fans. Stéphane Leroux knows prospects well—it's his specialty—and if these guys develop the right way, the Habs will be able to count on three excellent players in the near future.

That would be really nice, at least.

And it would also show how well the Canadiens' scouts have done in the draft in recent years!

