A new quarterback in the sights of the Minnesota Vikings

The offseason for the Minnesota Vikings promises to be electric.

As the franchise looks to solidify its quarterback position, one question is on every analyst's lips: how can they stimulate the progress of J.J. McCarthy without condemning him to the bench? While names like Anthony Richardson are being bandied about, an unexpected opportunity has just emerged with the Carolina Panthers: veteran Andy Dalton.

Panthers general manager Dan Morgan recently opened the door to the departure of his experienced signal-caller. Although no formal negotiations have begun, Morgan confirmed his willingness to help Dalton find a new home if he so desires. The goal for Carolina? To inject youth and athleticism into the backup position.

Andy Dalton: Mentoring at the expense of performance? Dalton's arrival in Minnesota would present an undeniable advantage: experience. With a completion rate of 64.7% in recent seasons, he could offer immediate stability and valuable mentorship to McCarthy, similar to the positive effect he had on Bryce Young after his temporary benching in 2024.

However, Dalton's profile is divisive. At nearly 39 years old, the veteran has not posted a winning record as a starter since 2015. With a record of 16-33 since 2019, is he really the man capable of pushing McCarthy to excellence? If the Vikings have doubts about the franchise player potential of their young prodigy (who threw 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last year), they may favor a player with higher upside or turn to a free agent like Joe Flacco, who would be less costly in terms of trade resources.

