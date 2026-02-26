Zachary Houde arrives at the CFL evaluation camp by invitation with calm and confidence

The journey of Zachary Houde, star receiver for the St. Francis Xavier University X-Men, reads like a movie script.

Originally from Saint-David-de-Falardeau in Saguenay, the athlete is currently preparing for the Canadian Football League (CFL) invitation-only evaluation camp. However, a few years ago, his career almost came to a screeching halt before it had even really begun. While playing high school football in Lévis, a terrifying injury to his tibialis anterior muscle paralyzed his foot. For months, unable to move his toes, Houde faced the specter of disability. Thanks to his extraordinary resilience and the unwavering support of his family, he not only regained the use of his leg, but also returned to the field.

A meteoric rise from the Filons de Thetford to Nova Scotia

It was at Cégep de Thetford that his rebirth took off. Recruited alongside his brother Gabriel, Zachary had to start from scratch to prove his worth. His raw talent and game intelligence quickly attracted attention, ultimately leading him to the Maritimes. By choosing St. Francis Xavier University, the Quebec native was looking for a change of scenery; he found glory.

From his first season in Nova Scotia, he was named Atlantic University Sport (AUS) Rookie of the Year. With impressive statistics—over 1,500 yards gained in his college career—he established himself as a receiver capable of “sharing a brain” with his quarterback, a rare quality highly sought after by professional scouts.

The CFL Combine: The ultimate test of composure

Now invited to Waterloo to prove his worth to the Ambrosie circuit's decision-makers, Zachary Houde approaches this stage with Olympian calm. After nearly ending his career in high school, the pressure of a professional camp does not seem to faze him. For him, failure is no longer a threat, but one more experience in a journey already marked by triumph over adversity.

If he performs well on March 6, Houde could earn his ticket to the big camp in Edmonton or see his name called in the upcoming CFL draft. One thing is certain: the young man from Saint-David-de-Falardeau is no longer a “nobody”; he is one of the most resilient prospects in Canadian football.

