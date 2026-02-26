Zachary Bolduc, Jayden Struble, Jakub Dobes, and Joe Veleno are surplus to requirements in training.

It's game day for the Canadiens.

For the first time in ages, Martin St-Louis's men will play a game at the Bell Centre tonight. The New York Islanders will be their opponents.

There will be plenty to watch out for. The return of Alex Newhook… the duel between Matthew Schaeffer and Ivan Demidov… Patrick Roy's presence in town… the fact that Noah Dobson and Emil Heineman will be facing their former organization… the race for the playoffs…

After yesterday's practice, it became clear that Zachary Bolduc and Joe Veleno would likely follow Patrik Laine's lead and watch the game from the press box.

We also suspected that Samuel Montembeault was lining up to start against Patrick Roy's team. And let's just say that today's practice gave us even more clues in that direction: Jakub Dobes is lining up to be the backup.

Sam Montembeault doing starter's routine at morning skate — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) February 26, 2026

And defensively? One might wonder whether Arber Xhekaj or Jayden Struble would be the one to sit out as the team returned to play.

And clearly, it was the American who was surplus to requirements at practice.

The Habs at practice this morning… same as yesterday: Caufield-Suzuki-Dach

Slafkovsky-Kapanen-Demidov

Anderson-Danault-Gallagher

Texier-Evans-Newhook Hutson-Dobson

Matheson-Guhle

Xhekaj-Carrier Bolduc, Laine, Veleno, and Struble out@RDSca — Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) February 26, 2026

Details to come…

in bursts

– Interesting.

The former Blue Jays player will have the chance to prove himself at training camp. https://t.co/nSWvaCuO57 — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) February 26, 2026

— “Go Habs Go!” is back on STM buses. [LP]

– Wow.