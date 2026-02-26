VIDEO: Alexander Zharovsky pulls out all the stops and scores two superb goals

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Alexander Zharovsky is not a first-round pick in the 2025 NHL draft. But increasingly, it is becoming clear that some clubs will regret letting him slip to the second round. His goals today are a good example of this.

With his team tied 2-2 in a shootout, the Canadiens prospect stepped up to take two shots. And both times, he took the opportunity to wow the crowd—and score.

What is striking when you watch him advance is the confidence he exudes. He doesn't hold back: despite his young age, he charges forward and does what he wants.

And of course, he uses his hands.

In both cases, it felt like the opposing goalie lost control. It felt like the Canadiens prospect's hands managed to destabilize his opponent.

And then: BAM.

He didn't score during the game itself (before the shootout). But at least he found a way to redeem himself later in the game by giving his teammates the win.

It seems like people are talking about him a little less these days. And that's normal: he's in a bit of a slump. Not a worrying slump, but still.

As we can read in an article by TVA Sports on the subject, the young man has scored only one goal in his last five games. He also has two points in his last ten games.

A young player who is making his mark in a major league sometimes needs time to adapt along the way. And after a good start, that's clearly where we are with him right now.


