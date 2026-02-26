Trade alert between the Jets and Titans
The NFL market has just experienced an earthquake even before the official opening of the new league year in March.
According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the New York Jets have agreed to send quarterback hunter Jermaine Johnson to the Tennessee Titans. In return, the New York team has acquired the imposing defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat.
This move marks a significant reunion for Johnson. He will join his former head coach, Robert Saleh, in Nashville, the same coach who selected him in the first round in 2022. Under Saleh's tutelage, Johnson had his best season in 2023 with 7.5 sacks, earning him an invitation to the Pro Bowl. However, what followed was more difficult: a torn New York's defense in rebuilding mode ahead of the 2026 Draft
The arrival of Sweat addresses an urgent need for the Jets. Under head coach Aaron Glenn, the defensive unit had a disastrous 2025 season, allowing 29.6 points per game (second-worst in the league). With only 26 sacks total last year, New York struggled to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks, with Will McDonald being the only one to truly stand out.
Jermaine Johnson's departure is now fueling rumors about the Jets' strategy for the 2026 NFL Draft. With the 2nd overall pick and the 16th pick, the franchise may be tempted to select an elite prospect to revitalize its pass rush.
