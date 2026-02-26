Top 5: Jake Guentzel missed that…

We can't wait for the NHL to return!

Half of the league's teams were in action last night.

Here are the results and highlights:

The @DallasStars extended their winning streak to seven games, which is tied for the longest active run in the NHL along with the Blue Jackets (also 7-0-0).#NHLStats: https://t.co/G8iUqSpPlE pic.twitter.com/XV5c7yRHzh — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) February 26, 2026

1. Jake Guentzel missed a completely open net

Lucky for the Tampa Bay Lightning that they beat the Leafs 4-2. Otherwise, Jake Guentzel wouldn't have slept a wink. He missed an open net on a breakaway late in the game. Welcome back, Patrik Stefan.

Jake Guentzel was staring at an open net, HIT THE POST and then the Leafs went down the ice and scored RIGHT after pic.twitter.com/q3cTfJAuRx — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) February 26, 2026

As I said, Tampa Bay still won, so all is well.

But the Leafs still scored on the play. Maybe Andrei Vasilevskiy would have had a shutout if the American had scored…

Despite losing the shutout, the Russian and Tampa are unbeatable.

The Atlantic is going to be tough to win…

Nikita Kucherov had three points in the win. He recorded his 700th career assist in the game.

Nikita Kucherov (855 GP) became the second-fastest player born outside of North America to reach 700 career assists, trailing only Peter Stastny (784 GP). #NHLStats Tune in: (@NHL_On_TNT, @SportsonMax), (@Sportsnet), : https://t.co/dT34F4MhkC pic.twitter.com/1qZyqt0ncJ — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) February 26, 2026

Teammates Brayden Point and Gage Goncalves also had three points.

2. Jack Hughes, the rock star

Honestly, it's normal for Canadians to be a little cold toward Jack Hughes, but seriously, how can hockey fans not love him?

Yesterday, fans celebrated his winning goal in the Olympic final, and he went to pick up his teammate with the United States, but his opponent with the Sabres, Tage Thompson.

What a gesture!

Jack Hughes gets a warm welcome home from Devils fans, and he brings out USA teammate Tage Thompson from the Sabres bench for the ovation pic.twitter.com/oGLsirOCSE — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) February 26, 2026

Thompson greatly appreciated the gesture.

He said so after the game.

“I wasn't expecting that. Very special. He's a class act. Cares about his teammates, cares about his country. His team.” Tage Thompson on Jack Hughes pulling him in to share the standing ovation pic.twitter.com/EQPwChyfSm — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) February 26, 2026

The visitors won the game 2-1.

Thompson scored two points, as did his teammate Peyton Krebs.

Hughes had an assist on his team's only goal.

Filthy release from Tage Thompson pic.twitter.com/5XHftTxU2X — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 26, 2026

3. Artemi Panarin's first two points with the Kings

The Kings hosted the Knights last night, and it was the first opportunity to see Artemi Panarin in his new colors.

He had a good start, racking up two assists.

However, his strong performance wasn't enough, as the Kings lost 6-4 to Vegas.

Seven (!) goals were scored in the third period. At the second intermission, Los Angeles led 2-1…

Barbashev, ENG, 6-4 VGK 7 goals in the 3rd P. — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) February 26, 2026

Former Canadiens player Corey Perry did not score any points in the loss.

But he dropped the gloves against Jeremy Lauzon, and let's just say it wasn't a masterpiece on his part…

Lauzon with a heavy hit on Byfield and then proceeds to dust Perry

pic.twitter.com/zsN6UbuvkK — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) February 26, 2026

4. Joel Quenneville's 1,000th win

A crazy game took place in Anaheim.

The Oilers and the Ducks fought a high-scoring battle, with the home team ultimately winning 6-5. In the final moments of the game, Cutter Gauthier scored the game-winning goal.

CUTTER GAUTHIER SCORES THE GAME-WINNING GOAL! pic.twitter.com/l0Q7mLnMhU — NHL (@NHL) February 26, 2026

He thus gave his coach Joel Quenneville his 1,000th victory in the Bettman circuit.

Nice play!

Shortly before the winning goal, Anaheim was losing by one goal and Beckett Sennecke tied the game.

Let's just say Tristan Jarry will want to review that shot…

Beckett Sennecke ties the game!!! pic.twitter.com/cXozXjSwqN — NHL (@NHL) February 26, 2026

Incidentally, Jarry, who was pulled from the game after that goal, is not exactly a fan favorite in Edmonton.

What a disaster.

Tristan Jarry was pulled tonight after allowing 5 goals on 24 shots vs Ducks. He now has a .863 SV% in 12 games with the Edmonton Oilers. pic.twitter.com/eIbEtgycTx — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 26, 2026

5. Seventh consecutive win for the Stars

Like the Lightning, the Stars are on a roll.

Yesterday, they beat the Kraken 4-1, securing their seventh consecutive victory.

The Avalanche won yesterday, so Dallas couldn't catch up to them a bit, but the club did move ahead of the Wild. The race in the West is tight, too.

Wyatt Johnston scored the first goal in the victory.

He has now reached the 30-goal mark this season. Another player who could have been at the Olympics…

Wyatt Johnston showing off that hand-eye for No. 30 on the season pic.twitter.com/KLClBaSmz9 — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) February 26, 2026

Later in the game, he added a 31st goal.

Wyatt Johnston doing Wyatt Johnston things on the power play #TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/yLa3dfiGBM — Victory+ (@victoryplustv) February 26, 2026

His teammates Thomas Harley and Matt Duchene also scored two points each.

Overtime

– Auston Matthews honored in Tampa Bay.

The Tampa Bay Lightning honored their Olympians as well as Auston Matthews with a well-deserved video tribute

pic.twitter.com/5IU9jHroNp — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) February 26, 2026

— Logan Cooley was back.

Logan Cooley is baaaaaaaaack Tonight's his first game since December 5th! pic.twitter.com/m4AyeUbJyC — NHL (@NHL) February 26, 2026

— Brett Kulak in an Avalanche uniform.

Your first look at Brett Kulak in @Avalanche threads! pic.twitter.com/AofXNWOMWA — NHL (@NHL) February 26, 2026

– The standings in the East.

– The top scorers from the previous day.

– 12 games on the schedule tonight.