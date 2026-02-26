Top 5: Jake Guentzel missed that…

Raphael Simard
Top 5: Jake Guentzel missed that…
Credit: X

We can't wait for the NHL to return!

Half of the league's teams were in action last night.

Here are the results and highlights:

1. Jake Guentzel missed a completely open net

Lucky for the Tampa Bay Lightning that they beat the Leafs 4-2. Otherwise, Jake Guentzel wouldn't have slept a wink. He missed an open net on a breakaway late in the game. Welcome back, Patrik Stefan.

As I said, Tampa Bay still won, so all is well.

But the Leafs still scored on the play. Maybe Andrei Vasilevskiy would have had a shutout if the American had scored…

Despite losing the shutout, the Russian and Tampa are unbeatable.

The Atlantic is going to be tough to win…

Nikita Kucherov had three points in the win. He recorded his 700th career assist in the game.

Teammates Brayden Point and Gage Goncalves also had three points.

2. Jack Hughes, the rock star

Honestly, it's normal for Canadians to be a little cold toward Jack Hughes, but seriously, how can hockey fans not love him?

Yesterday, fans celebrated his winning goal in the Olympic final, and he went to pick up his teammate with the United States, but his opponent with the Sabres, Tage Thompson.

What a gesture!

Thompson greatly appreciated the gesture.

He said so after the game.

The visitors won the game 2-1.

Thompson scored two points, as did his teammate Peyton Krebs.

Hughes had an assist on his team's only goal.

3. Artemi Panarin's first two points with the Kings

The Kings hosted the Knights last night, and it was the first opportunity to see Artemi Panarin in his new colors.

He had a good start, racking up two assists.

However, his strong performance wasn't enough, as the Kings lost 6-4 to Vegas.

Seven (!) goals were scored in the third period. At the second intermission, Los Angeles led 2-1…

Former Canadiens player Corey Perry did not score any points in the loss.

But he dropped the gloves against Jeremy Lauzon, and let's just say it wasn't a masterpiece on his part…

4. Joel Quenneville's 1,000th win

A crazy game took place in Anaheim.

The Oilers and the Ducks fought a high-scoring battle, with the home team ultimately winning 6-5. In the final moments of the game, Cutter Gauthier scored the game-winning goal.

He thus gave his coach Joel Quenneville his 1,000th victory in the Bettman circuit.

Nice play!

Shortly before the winning goal, Anaheim was losing by one goal and Beckett Sennecke tied the game.

Let's just say Tristan Jarry will want to review that shot…

Incidentally, Jarry, who was pulled from the game after that goal, is not exactly a fan favorite in Edmonton.

What a disaster.

5. Seventh consecutive win for the Stars

Like the Lightning, the Stars are on a roll.

Yesterday, they beat the Kraken 4-1, securing their seventh consecutive victory.

The Avalanche won yesterday, so Dallas couldn't catch up to them a bit, but the club did move ahead of the Wild. The race in the West is tight, too.

(Credit: NHL.com)

Wyatt Johnston scored the first goal in the victory.

He has now reached the 30-goal mark this season. Another player who could have been at the Olympics…

Later in the game, he added a 31st goal.

His teammates Thomas Harley and Matt Duchene also scored two points each.


Overtime

– Auston Matthews honored in Tampa Bay.

— Logan Cooley was back.

— Brett Kulak in an Avalanche uniform.

– The standings in the East.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– The top scorers from the previous day.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– 12 games on the schedule tonight.

(Credit: Google)
facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!