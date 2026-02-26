The Canadiens have given Patrik Laine’s agent permission to talk to other teams.

The Patrik Laine situation is really starting to heat up. We know that several teams are interested and that the Finnish player is unlikely to play between now and the trade deadline.

And even if he isn't traded, I don't think he has a place in the Canadiens' lineup.

More than ever, he could be traded. In any case, according to Pierre LeBrun (The Athletic), the CH has given his agent permission to talk to other teams.

NEW for @TheAthletic, trade deadline Rumblings! Latest on Stamkos, O'Reilly, Kadri, the Panthers, Canadiens, and plenty more https://t.co/d1Mbh56LjV via @NYTimes — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 26, 2026

The deadline for trades is March 6 at 3 p.m.

Laine and his $8.7 million salary cap hit for the remainder of the season could be on his way out. In fact, if Kent Hughes wants to improve his team for the playoff race, he'll have to get rid of him. So it makes sense to give the agent the opportunity to work on moving his client out of Montreal.

Does trading Laine mean holding back on salaries? Probably. Will Hughes include Jakub Dobes and/or Jacob Fowler in a bigger deal?

The CH's GM isn't known for being the most active, or at least the biggest buyer at the deadline, so I'd be surprised.

I don't know what the Habs are thinking coming up to the trade deadline, but I do know that it's probably redundant to keep both Dobes and Fowler, and there is an opportunity to sacrifice one of them in a package deal to get that top six roster player they apparently want. — Andrew Zadarnowski (@AZadarski) February 26, 2026

In his article, LeBrun raises the possibility that the Habs will not make any moves, despite all the rumors. However, a hockey trade is indeed likely if the transaction benefits the team in the long term.

If a major trade involving one of its young goalies takes place, it will likely be this summer, however, when clubs can exceed the salary cap by 10%.

These are issues to keep an eye on.

In brief

The American anthem boo birds are back in force at the Bell Centre #GoHabsGo — Karine Hains (@KarineHains) February 27, 2026

“Congrats on bronze, but how's Lehky?” – Gally, probably “Congrats on bronze, but how's Lehky?” – Gally, probably#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/nrF6Z7PRim — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) February 26, 2026

Scott Laughton on trade deadline: “You try not to think about it, but it's your life… I love my time here. I love spending time with the guys & being in the fight. I want to continue to be in it with these guys. But we have to … put some wins together.”https://t.co/KY4VMIDce7 — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 26, 2026

