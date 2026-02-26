The Canadiens have given Patrik Laine’s agent permission to talk to other teams.

Raphael Simard
The Canadiens have given Patrik Laine’s agent permission to talk to other teams.
Credit: Vitor Munhoz/NHLI via Getty Images

The Patrik Laine situation is really starting to heat up. We know that several teams are interested and that the Finnish player is unlikely to play between now and the trade deadline.

And even if he isn't traded, I don't think he has a place in the Canadiens' lineup.

More than ever, he could be traded. In any case, according to Pierre LeBrun (The Athletic), the CH has given his agent permission to talk to other teams.

The deadline for trades is March 6 at 3 p.m.

Laine and his $8.7 million salary cap hit for the remainder of the season could be on his way out. In fact, if Kent Hughes wants to improve his team for the playoff race, he'll have to get rid of him. So it makes sense to give the agent the opportunity to work on moving his client out of Montreal.

Does trading Laine mean holding back on salaries? Probably. Will Hughes include Jakub Dobes and/or Jacob Fowler in a bigger deal?

The CH's GM isn't known for being the most active, or at least the biggest buyer at the deadline, so I'd be surprised.

In his article, LeBrun raises the possibility that the Habs will not make any moves, despite all the rumors. However, a hockey trade is indeed likely if the transaction benefits the team in the long term.

If a major trade involving one of its young goalies takes place, it will likely be this summer, however, when clubs can exceed the salary cap by 10%.

These are issues to keep an eye on.


In brief

– Oh, really?

— That's clear.

— Must read.

— Times are tough for players on teams that aren't doing well.

— Another beautiful moment involving Jack Hughes.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!