The Blue Jays sign Quebec native Mathieu Vallée

In the last few hours, the Toronto Blue Jays have managed to agree on the terms of a one-year contract with veteran Max Scherzer. The latter is back in town after spending the 2025 season in Canada.

Rumors have been circulating for quite some time, quite some time: so this comes as no surprise.

But behind the big news stories that grab the headlines, Major League Baseball teams sign dozens and dozens of minor league players every year. And now, in the last few days, the Blue Jays have snapped up a Quebec native.

Mathieu Vallée, well known to the people of Trois-Rivières for his years playing for the Aigles, is now a member of the Canadian organization.

Per the transactions log, the #BlueJays have signed outfielder Mathieu Vallee to a MiLB Deal. Vallee has spent the past two years with Trois-Rivières. Posted a .841 OPS last season with 19 doubles and 41 RBIs across 361 games in the Frontier League. — Tyson Shushkewich (@Tyson_MLB) February 26, 2026

The 25-year-old Quebec native signed a minor league contract, of course. We won't see him at major league camp, so he'll be playing for one of the Blue Jays' minor league teams in 2026.

So he's got his foot in the door.

For those who don't know the outfielder, he's a very fast guy. He stole 83 bases in 88 games with the Eagles in 2025. He also batted .352 with 127 hits.

His OBP (on-base percentage) of .428 shows us that his lack of power is compensated for by his ability to get on base and be a threat on the basepaths for the opposing team.

In college, Vallée played in Dallas and Illinois. After completing his college internship, he returned to Quebec to play for two years in Mauricie.

It should be noted that Mathieu Vallée is not the only Quebec player in the Blue Jays' farm system, as catcher Nicolas Deschamps is still with the Toronto organization. Last year, he played in Vancouver and New Hampshire.

