RUMOR: Three destinations for when Auston Matthews leaves Toronto

What does the future hold for Austin Matthews, one of the best players in the National Hockey League?

No one knows. And it's difficult to make a prediction at this level.

But according to many, one thing is certain: sooner or later, Matthews will leave Toronto to play in the United States. In the eyes of some, it's only a matter of time.

Jimmy Murphy is of that opinion. In a tweet, Murphy mentions that he sees three specific destinations for Matthews when his current contract expires: Utah, Los Angeles, or Anaheim. Which, in fact, isn't that crazy.

If he leaves (and when he leaves) Toronto, he will go to either Utah, Los Angeles, or Anaheim. – Jimmy Murphy

Kind of hard to do when he has two years left on his contract. Also, Matthews is a West Coast kid. Grew up in Arizona, going to Coyotes (now the Utah Mammoth) games. If and when he leaves TO, he'll either go to Utah, LA, or Anaheim. https://t.co/bGRQQrRDY9 — Jimmy Murphy (@MurphysLaw74) February 26, 2026

This makes sense because Matthews has a certain connection with the Mammoth. He grew up as a Coyotes fan and often went to the team's games when he was younger.

On the other hand, we also know that LA and Anaheim are two destinations that are relatively close to Arizona. That would allow him to return to his home state, where he grew up, while playing for a team in an interesting market. We know how advantageous it can be to play in California, after all…

Obviously, none of this is going to happen overnight.

The player still has two years left on his current contract, which pays him $13.25 million per year. His contract will expire in the summer of 2028, at which point he could test the free agent market.

But the Leafs will have a decision to make, too. Will they want to do everything they can to keep him in the Queen City? If not… will the Leafs be tempted to trade him before the end of his contract so they don't lose him for nothing?

If the player really wants to play in the United States, the Leafs may have no choice but to consider that option. And that's where things could get really interesting…

