Rumor Corner: Watching for Steven Stamkos’ return to Tampa Bay

Raphael Simard
Rumor Corner: Watching for Steven Stamkos’ return to Tampa Bay
Credit: Capture d'écran / X

The trade deadline is just over a week away.

Until then, expect the rumor mill to be in full swing. There will be a lot of movement this week, and one of the big names to watch is Steven Stamkos.

The Preds are in the thick of the playoff race, but if they were to sell, Stamkos, who knows the game, would favor three teams, including his former team, the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Ryan O'Reilly and Jonathan Marchessault are two other candidates who could leave Nashville.

But as for Stamkos, he is on track for a 35-goal season. After a difficult season last year, he is back on track. Will Tampa Bay have the cap space to accommodate the $8 million per year owed to its former captain?

The Wild and the Stars are two other ideal destinations for Stammer. In his article in The Athletic, Pierre LeBrun also mentions Nazem Kadri and the Panthers' support staff. As Darren Dreger has already mentioned, Nazem Kadri would like to leave Calgary as soon as possible. Dreger also mentioned a trade involving Evander Kane, by the way.

We know that Montreal and the player, who has a 70-75% chance of leaving according to Frank Seravalli, have mutual interest.

Is the CH the favorite in this case for now? We'll see.

As for the Panthers' employees, this is very surprising to hear. The two-time defending champions, in the event of a difficult week, could sell some support staff, such as Quebec native A.J. Greer.

Tomas Nosek, Luke Kunin, Jeff Petry, and Daniil Tarasov are other names in Florida that could attract attention.

We know that Sergei Bobrosvky's name has also been mentioned in rumors recently.

LeBrun has provided an excellent summary of the current rumors.

I invite you to read his article at The Athletic.


In brief

– Ouch.

— No.

– Yes.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!