Released by Montreal, Darnell Sankey still doesn’t understand

New BC Lions player Darnell Sankey openly wonders what more he could have done to stay with the Montreal Alouettes.

After two and a half seasons marked by consecutive All-Star selections and three consecutive Eastern Conference finals, the veteran linebacker was released in December, a decision that continues to baffle him.

Speaking to 3DownNation, Sankey admitted that the separation left a bitter taste in his mouth. Accustomed to the realities of professional football, having been released several times in the NFL, he nevertheless insists that this situation was different. In his view, leading a defense to two Grey Cup appearances in such a short time was a strong argument for ensuring his stability in Montreal.

In 2025, the 31-year-old had another dominant season, racking up 99 tackles and two sacks, in addition to 13 tackles and an interception in the playoffs. Despite this consistency, he sensed that a change was brewing behind the scenes. The selection of Geoffrey Cantin-Arku in the 2024 draft and his gradual integration hinted at a strategic adjustment on the Montreal side.

Sankey explains that he picked up on certain signals during the season and during contract discussions. Rather than clinging to an uncertain situation, he himself suggested turning the page if the organization was considering a different direction. A decision made with mutual respect, according to him.

His name then appeared on the market two months before the official opening of free agency in the Canadian Football League. And, according to him, several general managers were surprised by his availability. The calls quickly multiplied, although he refuses to specify the number.

Ultimately, it was the persistence of Lions general manager Ryan Rigmaiden that made the difference. Already interested in Sankey in 2023, Rigmaiden reportedly contacted him as soon as his departure was officially announced. Eight days later, the deal was done.

To make room for its new defensive linchpin, the Vancouver team released Micah Awe, the league leader in tackles. This move is indicative of the confidence placed in Sankey to lead the heart of the defense.

True to his assertive style, the linebacker is not lacking in confidence. He predicts that the BC Lions will have the best defense in the league in 2026 and is clearly aiming for the Grey Cup. However, he insists that this confidence is based on his work and his track record, not on arrogance.

The reunion with Montreal is scheduled for September, in a home-and-away series that promises to be emotionally charged. Nevertheless, Sankey says he harbors no ill will. For him, football remains a job, and his goal remains the same: to win.

His departure from the Montreal Alouettes raises questions, but his arrival with the BC Lions opens an ambitious new chapter. It remains to be seen whether this union will propel Vancouver to the heights he so confidently predicts.



