Randal Grichuk signs with the Yankees

The New York Yankees did not have the offseason that many fans had hoped for. However, the Bombers will be able to count on the same lineup that won 94 games last year, in addition to seeing Gerrit Cole join the team during the season.

And now Randal Grichuk has been added to the mix, signing a minor league contract with the Bronx representatives.

Randal Grichuk will be joining the Yankees as a non-roster invitee. Grichuk is a right-handed outfielder, and the Yankees have been looking for more right-handed hitters. — JackCurryYES (@JackCurryYES) February 26, 2026

Since this is a minor league contract, the 34-year-old will either find his way to another major league team, as Dominic Smith did last year, or serve as depth in case of an emergency.

Giancarlo Stanton will likely end up on the injured list at some point, and he could replace him. If the Yankees suffer further losses in the outfield, he would at least provide a veteran presence in the locker room.

Furthermore, if general manager Brian Cashman ends up trading Spencer Jones or Jasson Dominguez this season, Grichuk could then play a more prominent role on the team.

Grichuk did not have a very good 2025, especially during his stint with the Kansas City Royals. That's because he started the season with the Arizona Diamondbacks, batting .240 with a .734 OPS in 188 at-bats. That's the player the Yankees hope they've signed.

What they don't want are his results in the second half of the season, when he posted a low .206 batting average and .566 OPS with the Royals. His cumulative statistics for 2025 are not particularly impressive at first glance, but he was solid in 2024, posting a .291 batting average and an .875 OPS in 279 at-bats.

It remains to be seen which version of Grichuk will show up at Yankees spring training.

