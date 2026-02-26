Patrick Mahomes may not be ready for the opening game

Speculation surrounding the health of Patrick Mahomes is intensifying as the season approaches.entity-accent entity-underline inline cursor-pointer align-baseline”>Patrick Mahomes is growing as the 2026-27 season approaches.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback continues his rehabilitation after undergoing surgery to repair ligaments (ACL and LCL) in his left knee last December.

Although Mahomes has expressed his desire to be ready for Week 1, some analysts remain cautious.

In an analysis published by ESPN, Seth Walder argues that Kansas City could opt for caution at the start of the season. According to him, if the recovery schedule is extended, the team could hand the reins to Marcus Mariota.

Mariota, 32, recently served as interim quarterback in Washington, delivering performances that were considered stable. The idea would be simple: allow Mahomes to complete his recovery without rushing, while keeping the team competitive.

Walder points out that an experienced quarterback, capable of winning a few games and filling in without creating controversy, would be a logical solution in a context where Mahomes' long-term health remains a priority.

Despite the uncertainties, the Chiefs are still seen as a powerhouse in the American Football Conference. According to projections by DraftKings, the team is expected to win around 10.5 games next season, ranking among the AFC favorites behind the Baltimore Ravens and the Buffalo Bills.

In short, everything will depend on Patrick Mahomes' medical progress over the next few months. The Chiefs may opt for caution, even if it means starting the season without their star player. For a franchise that constantly strives for the highest honors, risk management will be crucial.

