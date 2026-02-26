Nazem Kadri: There have been discussions between the CH and the Flames.

Rumors linking Nazem Kadri to the Canadiens have been circulating for several years. We know that the center, who would fill a need in the city, grew up as a CH fan and would accept a trade that would send him to Montreal.

It therefore makes sense that these rumors persist.

That said, we must also ask ourselves whether the Canadiens are interested in his services. And if we are to believe Marco D'Amico, who discussed all this on the podcast Sur le marché, there is reason to believe that they are.

According to D'Amico, there were discussions between the Canadiens and the Flames earlier this season about Kadri. It should be noted, however, that this was before the acquisition of Phillip Danault.

But D'Amico notes that the Habs like players with Kadri's profile.

What we understand is that the Habs would like to acquire such a player, but Kadri's advanced age and contract mean that he is not Kent Hughes' top priority.

That said, if the price drops and/or the Flames agree to retain some of the salary, it could put the Habs in the thick of the race.

And in fact, this is pretty much how Kent Hughes has been doing things since his arrival in Montreal. He may be interested in certain players, but he will only make a move if the price is right in his eyes.

He won't make a move “just for the sake of making a move.” And clearly, that's still the case with Kadri.

Oliver Kapanen's great season gives the Habs leverage in the matter, as they don't seem desperate to get their hands on a top-6 center right now. But in reality, it's safe to assume that Hughes wouldn't mind adding another good center to his roster.

And of course, Kadri's name (who sounds like he's expecting to leave Calgary) isn't going to go away.

