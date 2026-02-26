MLB Passion – The Podcast, Episode 95

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB Passion – The Podcast, Episode 95
Credit: Passion MLB

Sébastien Berrouard and Charles-Alexis Brisebois are back… and so is baseball. In this first episode of 2026, we answer your questions about the offseason and the upcoming season.

Enjoy listening.

We remind you that anyone who wants to listen to us live can do so every Wednesday at 8 p.m. on Facebook, on X and onYouTube. We record live to answer everyone's questions.

However, those who want to listen to us in a more traditional podcast format can also do so at any time on all the major podcast platforms.

